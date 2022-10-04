Eileen Ferriter’s Book Ready for Display at NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and ReadersMagnet Book Confab

San Diego, California – WEBWIRE – Monday, October 3, 2022

The adorable childrens coloring book Sailing the Milky Way: A Passport to the Unimagined Coloring Book by Eileen Ferriter is all set to be featured by ReadersMagnet at the New York Library Association 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show on November 3 – 4, 2022, at Saratoga Springs, NY., and ReadersMagnets Book Confab on October 28 – 30, 2022, at Tribeca, NY.





Sailing the Milky Way is a wonderful journey for children and their parents, one that will hopefully instill a lifelong love of learning and sense of wonder, as well as the courage to pursue dreams.





This book comes to life through the spoken and rhythmic flow of a parents advice. The books pictures explain a lovely journey, inspiring kids to go on their own adventures, dream big, and come up with their own unique creations.





The illustrations eye-catching colors and detailed patterns will capture kids attention. In contrast, the storys vivid pictures captivate and engage older children, inspiring them to consider topics beyond the water.





Author





Eileen Ferriter was born in Northampton, Massachusetts, and introduced to painting at an early age. She attended Smith College, where she studied fine arts, theatre design, and architecture.





Eileen is an award-winning designer with extensive management experience in the sports and leisure industries, ad her joy of sailing began in her twenties.





In her debut book, Sailing the Milky Way: a Passport to the Unimagined, she combines her interests through this story of wonder, whimsy, and a little bit of magic.