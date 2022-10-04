Eileen Ferriter’s Book Ready for Display at NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and ReadersMagnet Book Confab

Ferriters charming book “Sailing the Milky Way” is sure to delight readers as it encourages creative thinking.
Fabulous childrens book that my grandson does not put down he loves looking at the pictures. Gary F. Brida.
The adorable childrens coloring book Sailing the Milky Way: A Passport to the Unimagined Coloring Book by Eileen Ferriter is all set to be featured by ReadersMagnet at the New York Library Association 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show on November 3 – 4, 2022, at Saratoga Springs, NY., and ReadersMagnets Book Confab on October 28 – 30, 2022, at Tribeca, NY.
Sailing the Milky Way is a wonderful journey for children and their parents, one that will hopefully instill a lifelong love of learning and sense of wonder, as well as the courage to pursue dreams.
This book comes to life through the spoken and rhythmic flow of a parents advice. The books pictures explain a lovely journey, inspiring kids to go on their own adventures, dream big, and come up with their own unique creations.
The illustrations eye-catching colors and detailed patterns will capture kids attention. In contrast, the storys vivid pictures captivate and engage older children, inspiring them to consider topics beyond the water.
Sailing the Milky Way: A Passport to the Unimagined Coloring Book
Author | Eileen Ferriter
Genre | Childrens Paper Craft Books
Publisher | ReadersMagnet
Published date | July 19, 2022
Author
Eileen Ferriter was born in Northampton, Massachusetts, and introduced to painting at an early age. She attended Smith College, where she studied fine arts, theatre design, and architecture.
Eileen is an award-winning designer with extensive management experience in the sports and leisure industries, ad her joy of sailing began in her twenties.
In her debut book, Sailing the Milky Way: a Passport to the Unimagined, she combines her interests through this story of wonder, whimsy, and a little bit of magic.