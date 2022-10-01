Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh will launch Special Campaign 2.0, with a focus on Swachhata including disposal of scrap and Reducing Pendency in Government at DARPG office, Sardar Patel Bhawan, New Delhi tomorrow





Union Minister of State (IC) Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (IC) Ministry of Earth Science; MoS of Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh will launch the Special Campaign 2.0, with a focus on Swachhata and Reducing Pendency in Government at DARPG office, Sardar Patel, Bhawan, New Delhi tomorrow.





A review of the pendency of all different Categories of Pendency like MP references, PMO References, Cabinet References, State Government References, Public Grievances, Easing of Rules/ Processes, Files Taken Up for Review, Cleanliness Campaign Sites Taken up, Rules Identified for Easing etc will be taken up in all the Ministries/Departments under the charge of Dr.Jitendra Singh during the campaign period from 2nd October to 31st October, 2022.





In the same event, the Special Campaign 2.0 Guidelines Booklet and August Progress Report as presented by the Department of Administrative Reforms will be released by Dr Jitendra Singh. It was informed that the Cabinet Secretary’s DO letter to Secretaries of Government of India, DARPG’s Guidelines Note and Circular on Record Management Practices, the letter issued by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in this context were a part of the Guidelines Booklet. This August Progress report contained the work undertaken in ministries/departments in reducing pendency in the month of August 2022 as part of the earlier campaign. Dr. Jitendra Singh will also release a number of Circulars for Easing of Rules by the Department of Pensions and Pensioner’s Welfare. Easing of Rules is a part of the Special Campaign 2.0.





The Government of India has announced Special Campaign 2.0 from 2nd October to 31st October, 2022 with a focus on Swachhata and Reducing Pendency in Government. The Preparatory Part of the Special Campaign 2.0 had earlier commenced on September 14 with the launch of the Special Campaign 2.0 portal by Dr Jitendra Singh.





Until now more than 67,000 Sites have been identified by Ministries/ Departments of Government of India for conducting the cleanliness campaigns. Around 21 Lakh Physical Files and 3 lakh e-Files are due for Review during the said campaign. For the first time, this year the campaign will also focus on e-Files and the review of the same.





The Special Campaign 2022 reinforces importance of timely disposal of references and a clean work space. The Campaign 2022 is expected to cover over a number of Post Offices, overseas mission/posts, Railway Stations, and other public offices in mission mode during the month-long campaign.





The event will be attended by Dr. M. Ravichandran Secretary, Department of Earth Science, Dr. N Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR and Secretary DSIR, Dr.Rajesh S Gokhale, Department of Biotechnology, Dr. Srivari Chandrasekhar, Department of Science Technology, Smt Radha Chauhan, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training. Shri KN Vyas, Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy and Shri S Somnath, Secretary, Department of Space joined the said event through the VC Link. Shri V Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG, which is the nodal department for the Special Campaign 2.0 will give a presentation on the progress of the Special Campaign 2.0.





