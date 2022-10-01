The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi launched wholly indigenous 5G NSA Core designed and developed by C-DOT, at India Mobile Congress 2022





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, launched the 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) Core, indigenously designed and developed by C-DOT at C-DOT pavilion in India Mobile Congress (IMC), 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi today. End-to-end 5G call was demonstrated using C-DOT 5G NSA Core installed at BSNL Chandigarh and 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) developed in collaboration with Wisig Networks, VVDN Technologies and Radisys India Pvt Ltd.





Various 5G use-cases have been implemented in collaboration with national academic institutions and local start-ups. An innovative use-case of extending remote medical assistance to the citizens was demonstrated to Prime Minister by making video calls to Primary Health Centres in Bhora Kalan village of Haryana and Matiana village of Himachal Pradesh using the wholly indigenous 5G NSA system and e-health solutions of start-ups. This is a true manifestation of the harmonious spirit of “Gati Shakti” leading to the creation of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.





















Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the Telecom R&D center of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India, has been keenly working towards evolving an indigenous technology framework driven by synergistic collaboration amongst R&D, academia, industry, startups and other relevant stakeholders of the Telecom ecosystem to expedite the design, development and production of globally-competitive, cost-effective and market-ready Telecom technology systems for wider reach and deployment in diverse scenarios.





C-DOT, in its booth at IMC 2022, has staged a live demonstration of its diverse Telecom products and solutions spanning a wide array of technologies including Optical Communication, Switching & Routing Systems, Wireless Communication – WiFi, 4G & 5G, Cyber Security, Quantum Communication, Network Management and a host of Telecom software applications based on IoT/M2M, AI/ML, AR/VR and Big Data.





Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, Executive Director & Chairman, C-DOT expressed his sincere thanks and heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister for his noble gesture of launching indigenous 5G NSA that would inspire and motivate the young engineers and research community to innovate for achieving “Atmanirbharta” that would usher-in a new revolution by giving India a distinction amongst the top technology hubs in the world.





C-DOT reiterated its firm commitment to building an indigenous Telecom ecosystem powered by novel research, cutting-edge innovation and mutually-productive collaboration.





