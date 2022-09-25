Matriark Foods Launches World’s First Carbon Neutral, Upcycled Pasta Sauce to Tackle $1 Trillion Food Waste Problem

New York, NY – WEBWIRE – Friday, September 23, 2022

Matriark Foods, an upcycled food company creating access to healthy food from excess, today launches the worlds first carbon neutral, upcycled certified pasta sauces. Starting with three flavors, the climate-friendly pasta sauces will be launching at retail locations across the Northeast as well as with Imperfect Foods and Hive, a sustainable online marketplace. The premium sauces are vegan, non-GMO, free from the top eight allergens and have no added sugar.





Each year, a third of food produced is lost or wasted globally. This amounts to about 1.3 billion tons per year, worth approximately $1 trillion. This massive waste of food and water results in 170 million metric tons of greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere, just from the U.S. alone. Thats the equivalent of 36.6 million cars on the road for one year.





Inspired by her work as Executive Director for The Sylvia Center, a food-education program that collaborated with farmers, institutions, funders, and foundations committed to solving food insecurity, Anna Hammond founded Matriark Foods. Matriarks vision is to scale access to healthy food for the benefit of people and the environment by transforming farm surplus and fresh-cut remnants into healthy vegetable products.





With the launch of its line of pasta sauces, the company aims to empower consumers to take climate action in their daily life. With every 18-ounce carton, 0.4 pounds of tomatoes are diverted from landfills and 50 gallons of water are saved. Additionally, results from Planet FWDs Life Cycle Analysis found that Matriark sauces have 37% lower emissions per carton due to the use of upcycled tomatoes and lower emissions packaging compared to conventional tomato sauce in glass packaging. The company is starting with pasta sauce, as tomatoes are one of the highest emitters of greenhouse gasses of any produce in landfills.





Beyond creating delicious, climate-friendly products, our ultimate goal is to invigorate and accelerate a transformation of our food system. We want to create a domino effect by empowering consumers to prevent food waste with the products they buy and to inspire all brands to support a more resilient and efficient food system that addresses the climate crisis, expressed Anna Hammond, founder and CEO of Matriark Foods. Were proud to partner with Planet FWD, the most robust solution on the market for consumer brands and, like Matriark, a woman-founded company, to further our vision and deepen our commitment to people and the planet.





Available in Gentle Marinara, Tomato Basil and Spicy Arrabbiata, Matriarks pasta sauces are made with tomatoes grown by US farmers. Matriark purchases tomatoes that have already been harvested, are too ripe for certain specs, too big, too small, or have a minor blemish. This creates extra revenue for farmers while keeping usable tomatoes out of the landfill.





Matriark Foods continues to challenge the status quo of the US food supply chain by launching new products that upcycle vegetables that would have otherwise gone to waste, while also creating ways for consumers to take action on climate change. This is tremendously important to me both as an investor and a mother, shared Julie McDermott. Anna and her team are creating climate optimism and their work will inspire others to follow their lead.





To take climate action through your food choices, find Matriarks pasta sauce near you or visit matriarkfoods.com. To follow along, find @matriarkfoods on Instagram.





About Matriark Foods



Founded by Anna Hammond, Matriark Foods is boldly changing food systems for the benefit of future generations. Matriark Foods upcycles farm surplus and fresh-cut remnants into healthy, delicious, low sodium vegetable products for schools, hospitals, food banks and other foodservice, and retail. All Matriark products are Upcycled Certified, and the impact of their products are third-party verified. The company has a line of carbon neutral, upcycled pasta sauces available in retail, alongside several plant-based products available in foodservice. Matriark Foods is a 1% for the Planet member and is a Certified Women-Owned Business. To learn more, visit: matriarkfoods.com