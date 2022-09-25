Canada – Proposed Re-evaluation Decision PRVD2022-19, Verbenone and Its Associated End-use Products

Health Canada is consulting Canadians on the proposal to continue
registration of verbenone and its associated end-use products registered
for sale and use in Canada, with proposed label updates.
Verbenone is an anti-aggregation pheromone registered as an outdoor insect
repellent. Verbenone is a naturally occurring semiochemical produced by
yeast in the gut of the mountain pine beetle, Dendroctonus ponderosae. When used in pest control products,
verbenone can protect pine stands and individual pine trees by repelling
adult mountain pine beetle, preventing the laying of eggs on the protected
trees. Two commercial-class products and one domestic-class product
containing verbenone are formulated as slow-release generators packaged in
pouches. Verbenone end-use products are nailed or stapled to pine tree
trunks and slowly release verbenone into the atmosphere through
evaporation.
Verbenone is a naturally occurring substance with a non-toxic mode of
action that has value in providing a pest management solution. Based on the
current use pattern of verbenone, dietary (food and water) exposure to
verbenone is not anticipated. The potential risks to human health and
environment are considered to be acceptable when products containing
verbenone are used according to the proposed updated label directions. As a
result of re-evaluation, updates to label statements as per current
labelling standards are proposed.
Verbenone has value in providing a solution for pest control to protect
pine trees from mountain pine beetle attacks. When used in integrated pest
management programs, verbenone can play a valuable part in resistance
management and may help reduce the need for conventional insecticides.
All products containing verbenone registered in Canada are subject to this
proposed re-evaluation decision. For a full list of products containing
verbenone, please consult Appendix I in the Proposed Re-evaluation Decision
or visit the Pesticide Label Search database.
For more information on the proposed decision open the “Proposed Re-evaluation Decision”.
How to get involved
This consultation is open for comment from 6 September 2022 to 5 December
2022 (90 calendar days).
To comment on PRVD2022-19:
All comments received will be considered. A final re-evaluation decision
will consider additional scientific information provided during the public
comment period.
Please refer to the document title (for example: PRVD2022-19, Verbenone and Its Associated End-use Products) when providing
comments.
Reporting to Canadians
Health Canada will make the results of this consultation available on this
website. Once the decision is finalized, the PMRA will post a Re-evaluation
Decision on the Pesticides and Pest Management Reports and Publications portion of Canada.ca.
If you have any questions, contact the Pest Management Information Service.
