Canada – Proposed Re-evaluation Decision PRVD2022-19, Verbenone and Its Associated End-use Products

Health Canada is consulting Canadians on the proposal to continue

registration of verbenone and its associated end-use products registered

for sale and use in Canada, with proposed label updates.

Verbenone is an anti-aggregation pheromone registered as an outdoor insect

repellent. Verbenone is a naturally occurring semiochemical produced by

yeast in the gut of the mountain pine beetle, Dendroctonus ponderosae. When used in pest control products,

verbenone can protect pine stands and individual pine trees by repelling

adult mountain pine beetle, preventing the laying of eggs on the protected

trees. Two commercial-class products and one domestic-class product

containing verbenone are formulated as slow-release generators packaged in

pouches. Verbenone end-use products are nailed or stapled to pine tree

trunks and slowly release verbenone into the atmosphere through

evaporation.

Verbenone is a naturally occurring substance with a non-toxic mode of

action that has value in providing a pest management solution. Based on the

current use pattern of verbenone, dietary (food and water) exposure to

verbenone is not anticipated. The potential risks to human health and

environment are considered to be acceptable when products containing

verbenone are used according to the proposed updated label directions. As a

result of re-evaluation, updates to label statements as per current

labelling standards are proposed.

Verbenone has value in providing a solution for pest control to protect

pine trees from mountain pine beetle attacks. When used in integrated pest

management programs, verbenone can play a valuable part in resistance

management and may help reduce the need for conventional insecticides.

All products containing verbenone registered in Canada are subject to this

proposed re-evaluation decision. For a full list of products containing

verbenone, please consult Appendix I in the Proposed Re-evaluation Decision

or visit the Pesticide Label Search database.

For more information on the proposed decision open the “Proposed Re-evaluation Decision”.

How to get involved

This consultation is open for comment from 6 September 2022 to 5 December

2022 (90 calendar days).

To comment on PRVD2022-19:

All comments received will be considered. A final re-evaluation decision

will consider additional scientific information provided during the public

comment period.

Please refer to the document title (for example: PRVD2022-19, Verbenone and Its Associated End-use Products) when providing

comments.

Reporting to Canadians

Health Canada will make the results of this consultation available on this

website. Once the decision is finalized, the PMRA will post a Re-evaluation

Decision on the Pesticides and Pest Management Reports and Publications portion of Canada.ca.

If you have any questions, contact the Pest Management Information Service.

Interested in our other consultations? Sign up and stay informed about topics that matter to you.