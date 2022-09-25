Hong Kong – Update on cluster of Candida auris cases in Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Update on cluster of Candida auris cases in Queen Elizabeth Hospital ********************************************************************









Regarding an earlier announcement on Candida auris carrier cases, the spokesman for Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) gave the following update today (September 24):





Following contact tracing investigation, two more male patients (aged 67 and 82) in the cardiothoracic surgery ward were also identified as carriers of Candida auris while not having signs of infection. One patient has been transferred to Kowloon Hospital and the other patient is now being treated under isolation in QEH, and they are in stable condition.





The hospital will continue the contact tracing investigation of close contacts of the patient in accordance with the prevailing guidelines. A series of enhanced infection control measures have already been adopted to prevent the spread of Candida auris:





1. Thorough cleaning and disinfection of the wards concerned;



2. Enhanced admission screening for patients and environmental screening procedures; and



3. Application of stringent contact precautions and enhanced hand hygiene for staff and patients.





The hospital will continue to closely monitor the situation of the patients. The case has been reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office and the Centre for Health Protection for necessary follow-up.



