Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected dangerous drugs worth about $2.7 million (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected dangerous drugs worth about $2.7 million (with photo) ****************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs yesterday (September 23) seized about 4.5 kilograms of suspected ketamine, about 150 grams of suspected cocaine and about 90g of suspected crack cocaine with a total estimated market value of about $2.7 million in Cheung Sha Wan. Two men and a woman, aged between 22 and 26 years old, suspected to be connected with the case were arrested.







During an anti-narcotics operation conducted in the vicinity of Sham Shing Road, Cheung Sha Wan, yesterday evening, Customs officers intercepted two men and found about 770g of suspected ketamine inside a plastic bag carried by the 24-year-old man. The two men were subsequently arrested. Customs officers later escorted the duo to a nearby residential flat, rented by one of them, for a search and further seized about 150g of suspected cocaine and a batch of drug packaging paraphernalia therein. A 22-year-old woman in the flat, who was suspected to be connected with the case, was also arrested. Upon follow-up investigation, Customs officers further seized about 3.7kg of suspected ketamine and 90g of suspected crack cocaine in the residential estate.





Upon investigation, the arrested men were charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug. The 26-year-old man was additionally charged with another two counts of trafficking in a dangerous drug. They will appear at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on September 26. The arrested woman has been released on bail pending further investigation.





Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.







Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk).