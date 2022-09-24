Jay Zerwekh Named New CEO of Value-Based Care Company, Castell

Jay Zerwekh has been named the new president and chief executive officer of Castell, the value-based care subsidiary of Intermountain Healthcare, which was founded in 2019, and grew out of the population health work started by providers at Intermountain Medical Group.

In the past three years, Castell has helped accelerate the adoption of value-based care models, which incentivize providers to keep patients well, improve patient outcomes and their care experience, and simultaneously drive down healthcare costs.

Castell has accomplished this, not only at Intermountain, but also for other clients, which include health systems, providers, and payers.

“As Castell continues to expand its network of care to help more people stay healthy, Jay brings the right combination of industry experience and leadership to bring providers and Castell’s 450 employees together to further our mission to improve healthcare for everyone,” said JP Valin, MD, Intermountain’s chief clinical officer.

Zerwekh joins Castell following a 20-year career in healthcare, first serving in leadership positions in medical group, health plan, and hospital settings, and then more than 16 years at Galloway Consulting, where he consulted health systems, hospitals, and medical groups across the country.

This experience has allowed him to understand how to best engage each type of organization involved in population health. Zerwekh has a passion for population health work and the impact it has on the overall health and wellbeing of patients and communities served under the value-based care model.

“One of the most compelling things about Castell is how attuned we are to providers. Our approach to population health and long-standing partnership with Intermountain, make Castell uniquely capable of bringing transformative, meaningful change to healthcare,” said Zerwekh.

Zerwekh holds a master’s in health services administration from the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s degree from Clark University.

About Castell

Castell is a comprehensive health services company that helps healthcare providers, payers, health systems, and accountable care organizations achieve success in value-based care. Castell’s impactful analytic products and innovative care solutions are designed to accelerate organizations’ transition from volume to value and improve outcomes for patients while keeping costs more affordable. Castell is an Intermountain Healthcare company.

About Intermountain Healthcare

Based in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,800 employed physicians and advanced practice providers, a health plans division with more than one million members called SelectHealth, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information, see Intermountain Healthcare.