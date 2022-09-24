The 5th Annual Causeway 5K is coming to Manahawkin

The event, presented by Causeway Family of Dealerships and Causeway CARes, will be held at Southern Regional High School on October 16th.

Causeway 5K will take place on Sunday, October 16.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Sept. 22, 2022 – PRLog — It’s almost time to lace up those sneakers and support a great cause! The 5th Annual Causeway 5K will be held on Sunday, October 16th at Southern Regional High School, 90 Cedar Bridge Road in Manahawkin. The event, presented by Causeway Family of Dealerships and Causeway CARes, starts at 8:45 am (walkers) and 9am (5K) and all proceeds will benefit Fulfill and Family Promise of Southern Ocean County.

The flat and fast course is chip timed. The day will feature overall and age group awards, as well as door prizes. T-shirts are guaranteed to the first 250 registrants.

The cost to walk or run is $40 through September 30th, and $45 after September 30th and on race day. Students (18 years old and under) can receive $10 off by using the promo code: STUDENT. All registrations must be completed online at https://www.raceforum.com/ CAUSEWAY. There will be no paper copies on race day. Participants will receive a confirmation email with a bib number to bring to the event.

“We carefully selected Fulfill and Family Promise of Southern Ocean County as this year’s 5K beneficiaries because both organizations are on a mission to battle hunger and homelessness in Ocean County, which is something that Causeway cares deeply about,” said David C. Wintrode, President of Causeway Family of Dealerships/ Causeway CARes. “The demand for food at the Jersey Shore is up 60 percent so far this year, according to Fulfill. We need to do our part to bring this statistic down.”

Fulfill has been a 5K beneficiary since the race’s inception five years ago. The nonprofit’s mission is to alleviate hunger and build food security in Monmouth and Ocean Counties and make sure that all people at all times have access to enough nutritious food to maintain an active and healthy life.

This year, Family Promise of Southern Ocean County was also selected as a 5K beneficiary. Its mission is to partner with communities to guide homeless children and their families toward achieving sustainable independence.

Last year, the 4th Annual Causeway 5K raised over $40,250 and saw a 50 percent increase in runners/walkers from the prior year. For 5K race donation opportunities, please contact Kaitlyn Strohmeier at 609-597-8083, ext. 1122 or email Kaitlyn.Strohmeier@ CausewayCars.com.

About Causeway CARes

Causeway CARes’ mission is to make a direct and profound impact in and around Ocean County in the areas of education, food security and quality of life. Founded in 2004 and funded by the Wintrode Family Foundation, Inc., Causeway CARes strives to make the community a better place to live, grow and thrive. To learn more, visit CausewayCARes.com.