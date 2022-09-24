Injury.io: Top Rated Best Car Accident Lawyers & Personal Injury Attorneys of 2022

Injury.io highlights some of the best car accident lawyers and personal injury firms across the United States based on reviews and client feedback.
Top Rated Best Car Accident Lawyers & Personal Injury Attorneys
Injury.io highlights some of the best car accident lawyers and personal injury firms across the United States based on reviews and client feedback.
A highly rated attorney is invaluable when it comes to getting the highest possible settlement after your car accident.
These are the highest-rated personal injury law firms in the country.
Top Personal Injury Firms in the United States
Abogado Centro Legal – Huntsville, AL Car Accident Lawyers
Address: 3113 Ivy Ave SW Suite 101, Huntsville, AL 35805
Phone: (205) 940-2233
Website: https://abogadoscentrolegal.com/
Allbee Law Firm – Arlington, TX Car Accident Lawyers
Address: 2225 E Randol Mill Rd #312, Arlington, TX 76011
Phone: (817) 567-2795
Website: https://www.callbigmike.com/
Armada Law – Greenville, SC Car Accident Lawyers
Address: 220 N Main St Suite 500, Greenville, SC 29601
Phone: (833) 332-3128
Website: https://www.armadalaw.com/
Ben Byers Law Office – Owensboro, KY Auto Accident Lawyers
Address: 2200 E Parrish Ave Building E, Suite 102, Owensboro, KY 42303
Phone: (270) 852-1622
Website: https://benbyerslaw.com/
Chaput Law – Highlands Ranch, CO Car Accident Lawyers
Address: 1745 Shea Center Dr Suite 400, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Phone: (720) 575-0912
Website: https://chaput-law.com/
Cueria Law Firm, LLC – New Orleans, LA Car Accident Lawyers
Address: 650 Poydras Street, Suite 2740, New Orleans, LA 70130
Phone: (504) 525-5211
Website: https://cuerialawfirm.com/
DP Injury Attorneys – San Diego, CA Car Accident Lawyers
Address: 7801 Mission Center Ct Suite 240, San Diego, CA 92108
Phone: (619) 550-3011
Website: https://dpinjuryattorneys.com/
Dyson Law PLLC – Delray Beach, FL Car Accident Attorneys
Address: 15300 Jog Rd Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33446
Phone: (561) 498-9979
Website: https://dysonlaw.com/
Farar & Lewis, LLP – Los Angeles, CA Car Accident Attorneys
Address: 510 W 6th St #1210, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Phone: (310) 853-1515
Website: https://www.fararlawgroup.com/
Hasbrook & Hasbrook – Oklahoma City, OK Car Accident Lawyers
Address: 400 N Walker Ave #130, Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Phone: (405) 235-1551
Website: https://oklahomalawyer.com/
Hess Law Office, PLLC – Portland, OR Car Accident Lawyers
Address: 1025 N 1st St, Hermiston, OR 97838
Phone: (541) 250-4096
Website: https://www.hesslawoffice.com/portland-injury/
Jaraysi Law, LLC – Duluth, GA Car Accident Lawyer
Address: 2250 Satellite Blvd STE 120, Duluth, GA 30097
Phone: (404) 951-3513
Website: https://jaraysilawfirm.com/
Jett Accident & Injury Lawyers – St. Louis, MO Auto Accident Attorney
Address: 745 Old Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Phone: (314) 399-5995
Website: http://jettlegal.com/
Joshua R. Evans, Attorney at Law P.C. – Jerseyville, IL Car Accident Attorneys
Address: 103 N State St, Jerseyville, IL 62052
Phone: (618) 498-0001
Website: https://jevanslegal.com/
Karlin & Karlin – Glendale, CA Car Accident Attorneys
Address: 535 N Brand Blvd Suite 701, Glendale, CA 91203
Phone: (213) 365-1555
Website: https://karlaw.com/
Law Office of Andrew G. Rosenberg, P.A. – Florida Personal Injury Firm
Address: 5421 N University Dr #101, Coral Springs, FL 33067
Phone: (954) 755-7803
Website: https://www.rosenberglawfirm.net/
Law Offices Of James F Aspell, PC – Connecticut Car Accident Lawyers
Address: 40 Stanford Dr, Farmington, CT 06032
Phone: (860) 500-1414
Website: https://www.aspelllaw.com/
Louis W. Grande – Personal Injury Lawyer – Providence, RI Car Accident Lawyers
Address: 395 Smith St, Providence, RI 02908
Phone: (401) 351-8000
Website: https://louisgrande.com/
Meagher Injury Lawyers – Louisville, KY Car Accident Lawyers
Address: 9710 Park Plaza Ave UNIT 205, Louisville, KY 40241
Phone: (502) 309-9213
Website: https://calltate.com/
O’Connor Law PLLC – New York City, NY Work Accident Lawyers
Address: 7 Woodland Ave Ste 10, Larchmont, NY 10538
Phone: (914) 595-4502
Website: https://www.nyworkerslaw.com/
Pickford Law, PLLC – Memphis, TN Car Accident Lawyers
Address: 295 Washington Ave Suite 2, Memphis, TN 38103
Phone: (901) 424-1920
Website: https://pickfordlawfirm.com/
Josh Rohrscheib, Attorney at Law – Monticello, IL Car Accident Lawyers
Address: 107 S State St Suite 309, Monticello, IL 61856
Phone: (217) 960-8750
Website: https://rohrscheiblaw.com/
Springs Law Group – Colorado Springs, CO Car Accident Attorneys
Address: 1880 Office Club Pointe Suite 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Phone: (719) 300-7554
Website: https://springslawgroup.com/
The Jones Firm – Columbus, OH Car Accident Lawyer
Address: 1170 Old Henderson Rd #118, Columbus, OH 43220
Phone: (614) 209-5162
Website: https://www.jonesfirmohio.com/
The Miley Legal Group – West Virginia Car Accident Attorneys
Address: 229 W Main St Suite 400, Clarksburg, WV 26301
Phone: (304) 326-1800
Website: https://mileylegal.com/
Welcenbach Law Offices, S.C. – Milwaukee, WI Auto Injury Attorneys
Address: 933 N Mayfair Rd #311, Milwaukee, WI 53226
Phone: (414) 774-7330
Website: https://www.welcenbachlaw.com/
West Injury Law – Salt Lake City, UT Car Accident Attorney
Address: 300 E 4500 S, Suite 103, Murray, UT 84107
Phone: (801) 210-7410
Website: https://westinjurylawyer.com/
Should You Hire A Car Accident Lawyer After An Injury?
Here’s the thing: The insurance company literally has a legal team prepared to work against you getting the maximum amount for your injury claim. Insurance companies (like State Farm, Geico, etc) don’t make money paying out claims. They make money collecting insurance payments and settling injury cases for the least amount possible. It’s in your best interest to work with an auto accident attorney if you have been injured in an accident because they are incentivized to get you the maximum amount possible — they get paid a small fee based on the amount you collect. If you do not win, they do not collect a fee.
There are three important elements of every injury case:
1. Determining Fault in an Accident
One of the first things that must be done after an accident is determining who is at fault. This can be tricky, especially if multiple parties are involved or the police report doesn’t paint a clear picture. A car accident lawyer will be able to help you gather evidence and build a case so that you can get the compensation you deserve.
2. Calculating Damages
Another thing that car accident lawyers can help with is calculating damages. This includes both economic and non-economic damages. Economic damages include medical bills, missed work, and property damage. Non-economic damages are things like pain and suffering, emotional distress, and loss of enjoyment of life. These types of damages can be more difficult to quantify but are still important to consider when negotiating a settlement.
3. Maximizing Your Settlement
Once fault has been determined, and damages have been calculated, it’s time to negotiate a settlement with the other party’s insurance company. Insurance companies are interested in one thing— making money. They will do whatever they can to minimize the amount of money they have to pay out on claims. A car accident lawyer will fight for you and make sure that you get the full amount of compensation that you deserve.
Find the Best Car Accident Lawyer Near You
Don’t let the insurance company profit when their policy-holder was at fault for your injuries. You’re entitled to fair compensation, and a top-rated Personal Injury Lawyer can ensure you get a settlement that covers all the damages you incurred as a result of your car accident.
Find the Best Car Accident Lawyer in your area and get one giant step closer to recovery and reimbursement.
