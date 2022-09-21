The SOFIE Short Film Festival Announces the 2022 SOFIE Award Nominees

The premier short film festival returns with a hybrid event for its 8th edition in New York City, featuring 65 of the best short films from around the globe, competing in 23 categories.

Jake Smollet stars in “#exercises/in/fertility,” by Veteran feature filmmakers, Robyn Greene Arrington and Christopher Scott Cherot (“Hav Plenty”), revealing the struggles of a young couple trying to have a baby.

The SOFIE Short Film Festival announced the full lineup of its 8th edition, running November 15 – 18, 2022. This year’s expanded event will be a hybrid, in-person and virtual festival, with screenings, networking, panels and master classes hosted in Times Square at the Producers Club, and an awards ceremony presented at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre at Symphony Space, on Broadway. The program showcases 65 SOFIE Award nominated short films, of various genres, from around the world, including Spain, Malta, France, Uganda, Canada, Afghanistan, Iran, Argentina, Brazil, Ireland, Norway and Switzerland.

Virtual Screenings and Programs

The short films will also be available virtually via the festival’s Vimeo streaming channel and SOFIE TV on the Roku app. Viewers can enjoy the award-nominated short films in the comfort of their homes, on their preferred mobile device or television, beginning Tuesday, September 15th at midnight EST through Friday, September 18th at 11:59 PM.

Panel discussions and master classes, covering various topics of interest to the many creatives involved in filmmaking, will also be available virtually. Dates and times for panels and master classes will be listed on the festival’s website: www.theshortfilmawards.com.

Nominees

Short filmmakers are nominated in 23 categories, including Outstanding Technical Work, Outstanding Styling, Best Editing, Best Writing, Best Director, Best Actress and Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Actor, Best Animated, Best Documentary, Best Long Short, Best Short from the Vault and Best Web Series.

This year’s diverse group of SOFIE nominated short films shares a vast variety of stories about current social issues, historical events and many other interesting and moving experiences.

– Veteran feature filmmakers, Robyn Greene Arrington and Christopher Scott Cherot (“Hav Plenty”), are nominated for “#exercises/in/fertility,” which details the struggles of young couple to have a baby and stars Jake Smollett.

– Trafficking is addressed in “BabyGirl” and features a cameo by Grammy Award nominated singer, Kenny Lattimore.

– New York University student filmmaker, Emma Keatley exposes “The Face Behind the Rat” in her short documentary about the TikTok sensation and popular New Yorker, Buddy the Rat.

– James Michael Curtin, of World Wrestling Entertainment fame, wrote and directed “Get Up,” which received over 1.4 million views online, highlighting mental health.

– “Twenty-Two” sheds light on the high suicide rate of veterans, written by military veteran, Gunnar Garrett and stars actress, Ava Cantrell.

– In “Thank You, Come Again,” Director Nirav Bhakta, who grew up an undocumented immigrant, tells the tragic story of an undocumented Indian immigrant who is the victim of a hate crime.

– The dangers of racial profiling and police misconduct are called out in “CALL END”, written and directed by Newark, NJ native, Hakima Benjamin.

– Director Tomas Simonsen offers another perspective about the horrors perpetuated by Nazi Germany in the short film from Norway, “The Crossing,” about a Norwegian spy family attempting to escape across the German occupied border, to safety in Sweden.

– Winners of two 2021 SOFIE Awards in the documentary categories, Malta filmmakers Maurice Micallef and Chris Micallef return with, “Secrets of the Anunnaki,” exploring the myths and facts.

Festival Passes are currently on sale at https://filmfreeway.com/TheShortFilmAwards/tickets.

About The SOFIE Short Film Festival

The SOFIE Short Film Festival is presented by The Short Film Awards Foundation, a diverse organization that seeks to bring the segmented short film community together to honor, support and enjoy the best cinematic work in short film. The organization is an official 501(c) 3, non-profit and donations are tax-deductible.

Festival Sponsors and Partners

The 8th Annual SOFIE Short Film Festival continues to exist and expand through the generosity of sponsors like In Good Conscience, a self-care brand, fully aware of its sustainable impact on the environment and underserved communities. Other 2022 sponsors include Zen Beauty Aesthetics, Current Electric Choice and Mr. Appliance of Central Maryland. Additional support provided by John and Tresa Drakeford and numerous donors. For more information, visit the website at www.theshortfilmawards.com.

Media Contacts:

info@theshortfilmawards.com

Apply for Media Accreditation:

https://www.theshortfilmawards.com/press

Media Resources:

Festival Website: www.theshortfilmawards.com

Logos/ Photos/ Posters:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/15vPT-BOkQDllu66sE19_Xkhafy8gcHvd?usp=sharing

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/TheShortFilmAwards

Instagram: @shortfilmawards

Hashtags: #SOFIES2022 * #SOFIEAwards2022 * #SOFIEShortFilmFest