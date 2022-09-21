A Courageous Mother’s Journey in Shaping Her Children’s Future

Philadelphia, PA – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, September 20, 2022

An inspiring author, Dorothy Fickenscher writes her own story about how she raised her twins with special needs. The infinite possibilities of living a rich and full life despite a diagnosis of a developmental disability and the challenges in healthcare and the educational system are described in The Right to a Full Life, published by Authors Press.





Ms. Fickenschers story is a message of hope and an inspiring example of how to view things from a calm and positive perspective. She consistently cultivates important life skills for her children that lead to the development of greater self-sufficiency. Her story shows how a parent plays a significant role in a childs life and can help develop the supports that help the child move into his/her own place in the community as an adult.





About the Author





Dorothy Fickenscher is a mother, teacher, and advocate for people with developmental disabilities. She was born at the end of World War II and has three siblings. She was the second child and the first girl in the family. After studying Liberal Arts and extensive postgraduate work, she became a teacher in life and profession. She builds connections through communities in promoting opportunities and supporting individuals with or without developmental disabilities. Even after retirement, she continues to live a full life, just like her children.





Book copies are available on Amazon, and other online book retailers.





About Rare Books Media





Rare Books Media is an established, growing online publishing entity based in Philadelphia, PA. They provide the best publishing solutions and marketing strategies for both experienced and aspiring authors. Together with the pool of well-reputed proofreaders, editors, designers, publishing and marketing professionals, the company is committed to fulfill every authors goals and get every book sold, marketed, and published to reach into the readers community with proven results and sales.