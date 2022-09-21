Tecknologia Goes Green

WEBWIRE – Tuesday, September 20, 2022

If you think (effective) training is expensive, try ignorance!

Tecknologia has opted for paper based packaging for all of its courseware and books being despatched to delegates and customers. Starting September 2022 Tecknologia despatches all books and related courseware to its delegates and customers using paper based packaging instead of plastic bags and packaging.





Tecknologia plans to reduce the use of plastic in packaging to less than 5% by June 2023. Currently the figure is estimated to be around 15%.





Tecknologia is a diversified Technology Services, Consulting and Training provider, focused on improving value delivery for organisations through strategic alignment between initiatives and business objectives. Supported by decades of professional experience, Tecknologia is establishing itself as a global leader in Technology Services, Consulting and Training provision.





