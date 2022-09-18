Eloa Jane Art & Design, a Small Business in Arkansas, Exhibited Eleven Artworks at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, France

Eloa Jane Pereira, a Brazilian-born artist, immigrated to the US in 2005. In 2008, she staged her first solo exhibition in Massachusetts and received her first award in the US. Since then, Eloa Jane has developed her technique and style using paper from her mailbox. She rolls, coils and weaves magazine pages, discarded copy paper and even reuses coffee filters.

After moving to Arkansas in 2014, she had a turning point in her art career with her awarded series Neighbors and Neighborhood, which depicted her reality of living in a rural community in Fayetteville, Arkansas. In 2020, she received the Artist of the Year Award sponsored by the National Museum of Women in Arkansas, the Artist 360 grant from the Mid-America Arts Alliance, and an Honorable Mention award from the Circle Foundation for the Arts in Lyon, France.

Focus Art Fair Paris 2022 contacted Eloa Jane directly about exhibiting at the Carrousel du Louvre in France. The fair took place from September 1st to 4th, 2022, with the theme “Where traditional art meets digital art,” an effort to adapt to the post-COVID-19 era.

Curators and the public had the opportunity to see eleven of Eloa Jane’s art portfolio during the four days in Paris. The Kind Mowers, 24 x 24 inches paper relief, depicts the studio and neighbors who graciously mowed her lawn after theirs. One large paper tapestry 77 x 33 inches Migratory Grief, highlighting the feeling of losing family and friends after immigrating abroad. And nine figurative face reliefs 10 x 8 inches each, representing the diversity and beauty of mingled ethnicities.

