Gummi World Relocates Into Vast, Innovative Facility

Gummi World today announced the company completed its relocation into a trailblazing facility designed and built from scratch.

The 55,000 sq. ft. facility in Chandler, Arizona is down the road from the company’s original location in Tempe. With nearly twice the amount of space, the new facility empowers Gummi World to expand its manufacturing capacity and capability.

The customized architecture provides ample space for machinery dedicated to research & development for unique formulations, large-scale production, various packaging options, and additional distribution bays. Conference rooms allow partners to discuss their concepts and ideas with the Gummi World Diamond Team, made up of industry experts and medical professionals.

Clients present their ideas for custom formulations involving nootropics, adaptogens, or other dietary supplements and Gummi World will manufacture a unique product with optimal taste and texture.

Additionally, the facility equips Gummi World with room for top-of-the-line machinery and specialized drying rooms. This paves the way for Gummi World to expand manufacturing capabilities beyond gummies to include capsules, powders, and tinctures. Equivalent to its production process for gummies, all of the new delivery formats will be manufactured based on custom formulations requested and/or provided by clients.

Given the fact that Gummi World prides itself on promoting transparency in manufacturing, the architectural design team purposefully placed plexiglass walls throughout the facility. The general public can enjoy tours, trade shows, and tastings for an unprecedented, unobstructed experience in the world of dietary supplements.

Exact details of the company’s grand opening celebration have yet to be released. A spokesperson for Gummi World stated that a ribbon-cutting is scheduled for October.

About Gummi World

Gummi World, parent company Intiva Health, is a custom recipe manufacturer of dietary supplement gummies and capsules. A unique, in-house R&D team involves a panel of healthcare and industry experts who work with clients to develop their product from concept to commercialization. Operating out of a cGMP production facility, Gummi World has the capability to fulfill millions of dollars’ worth of custom nutraceutical products every month for clients around the world.