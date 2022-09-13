New Yorker Electronics announces CDE’s release of the New Screw Terminal Capacitors with Extended Cathode Construction



Made in the USA, these CDE Capacitors are constructed with an extended cathode Thermal-PakTM. The Cornell Dubilier Thermal-Pak supplies improved heat transfer as a result of a continuous heat conduction path from core to case. The extended cathode foil of the Cornell Dubilier DCMC assures cool operation with heat flow from the capacitor element to the can. In addition, its lightweight with increased shock and vibration performance and a longer life.





CDE now offers voltages ranging from 6.3VDC to now as high as 550V rated (600V surge) and capacitances ranging from 110UF to 3,240,000UF. They are available in standard can, stud bottom can and stud with thermal pad options with seven terminal post alternatives. CDE also offers them in polyester, PVC or no insulation.





Features & Benefits:



 Highest capacitance value



 Thermal-Pak extended cathode construction





Applications:



 Energy storage



 Power supplies



 UPS systems



 Power supply filters



 Welding equipment



 Computer hold-up power





As a franchise distributor for Cornell Dubilier, New Yorker Electronics supplies the full line of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors, AC Oil Filled Capacitors, DC Oil Filled Capacitors, Film Capacitors, MICA Capacitors, Ultracapacitors and Supercapacitors.





