CEE Hosts Program on Uses and Ethics of AI



“CEEs program alumni are making a tremendous impact in this exciting field,” said Joann P. DiGennaro, CEE President. Im so proud of their accomplishments.





Distinguished panelists are all alumni of CEE’s Research Science Institute.





Dr. Bistra Dilkina (RSI 96) is an Associate Professor of Computer Science at the University of Southern California. She is also the co-Director of the USC Center for AI in Society. During 2013-2017, Dilkina was as an Assistant Professor in the College of Computing at the Georgia Institute of Technology and a co-director of the Data Science for Social Good Atlanta summer program. She earned a BA in Computer Science from Simon Fraser University and a PhD in Computer Science from Cornell University. Dilkinas research focuses on advancing the state of the art in combinatorial optimization techniques for solving real-world large-scale problems, particularly ones that arise in sustainability areas such as biodiversity conservation planning and urban planning.





Mr. Sean Kanuck, Esq. (RSI 88) is an international attorney and professional intelligence analyst who advises governments, corporations, and entrepreneurs on the future of information technology. Sean served as the first U.S. National Intelligence Officer for Cyber Issues. He holds degrees from Harvard University (A.B., J.D.), the London School of Economics (M.Sc.), and the University of Oslo (LL.M.). He teaches graduate courses at George Washington Universitys Elliott School of International Affairs and George Mason Universitys Law School on the security implications of AI and ethics in national security law, respectively. His recent academic publications focus on the peaceful and ethical use of emerging technologies.





Dr. Percy Liang (RSI 99) is Associate Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University (Faculty Affiliate at the Institute of Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence). He earned a B.S. and a MEng from MIT and a PhD from UC Berkeley. His research goals are to make machine learning more robust, fair, and interpretable; and to make computers easier to communicate with through natural language. His awards include the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers, IJCAI Computers and Thought Award, an NSF CAREER Award, a Sloan Research Fellowship, and a Microsoft Research Faculty Fellowship.





Arvind Parthasarathi (RSI 90) Founder and CEO of Cygnvs, and a CEE Trustee, will serve as moderator. Mr. Parthasarathi has grown multiple businesses to success across cybersecurity, insurtech, and analytics. He earned a bachelors degree in computer science from Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and a masters degree in computer science from MIT.





This video is comprised of 45 minutes of panel discussion followed by 20 minutes of Q&A. Through its network of research scientists and world-class presenters, CEE offers this program as part of a series to articulate recent advances in AI to non-experts while also meaningfully addressing core challenges for experienced computer scientists, software engineers, technologists, entrepreneurs, investors, business executives, public policymakers, and ethicists.





About the Center for Excellence in Education



CEE, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Centers mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), USA Biolympiad (USABO), Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP), and STEM Lyceums. CEE programs are provided cost-free to participating students and teachers. The Center works closely with educational institutions, private foundations, corporations, government agencies, and individuals. For more information, visit https://www.cee.org.





About Research Science Institute



CEEs RSI is a summer science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) program collaboratively sponsored with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that combines on-campus course work in scientific theory with off-campus work in science and technology research. Students conduct original, innovative research in state-of-the-art university laboratories, hospitals, and corporate research facilities. Students make oral and written presentations based on their research during the last week of the program. RSI is offered at no cost to all students competitively selected to attend. More information is at https://www.cee.org/research-science-institute.





