CEE to Host Bite of Science

Saltuk Karahan, PhD is Interim Director, School of Cybersecurity at Old Dominion University. His research interests and projects revolve around the central theme of information technology development as it impacts various international security and foreign policy-related phenomena. He earned a BA in Systems Engineering from Turkish Military Academy. He earned a masters degree in security studies from Turkish Army War College as well as an MS in modeling and simulation/human-computer interaction from Naval Postgraduate School. He earned his PhD in International/Global Studies from Old Dominion University.





Jacquelynn J. Rice, M.Ed. is a Program Specialist with the Tata Consultancy Services Ignite My Future Team. She brings her expertise and experience to computational thinking strategies to teachers across North America. As a former special education and general education teacher of five years, she has used her time to increase her knowledge of technology and the tools students and teachers need to thrive in this ever-changing world. She received her BA in special education and psychology from Kean University and Master of Education in learning, cognition, and development from Rutgers University.





The distinguished speakers will be introduced by Travis Williams, manager of CEEs Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP). He recently served as a continuous improvement coach at Spartansburg School District 7 in Spartansburg, South Carolina, and served as a science teacher in Arlington, Virginia. Travis earned a bachelors degree in science teacher education and an MS degree in educational leadership and administration from Western Governors University.





A playlist of previous TEP Bite of Science programs is on YouTube.





The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Centers mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), USA Biolympiad (USABO), Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP), and STEM Lyceums. CEE programs are provided cost-free to participating students and teachers. The Center works closely with educational institutions, private foundations, corporations, government agencies, and individuals. For more information, visit https://www.cee.org.





Tom Flavell, (703) 448-9062 ext. 237, tflavell ( @ ) cee dot org





Follow CEE on Twitter ( @ ) CEE1983

