Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of “A Fortune in Limbo,” by Tony Foot

About “A Fortune in Limbo”:

In this erotic sequel to A Twist Of Fortune, Sefton Mather’s romantically-charged world is over. His downfall is complete as he faces life behind bars for the brutal murder of two former lovers. Saskia, another intimate acquaintance attempts to challenge what she regards as a miscarriage of justice.

Faulkner, instrumental in Mather’s ruin, instructs his “fixer,” Hallet, to tie up all “loose ends.” He resumes his murder trail in the Dodecanes, continues to South Africa, then finally, London.

This work is available in multiple formats:

Paperback (316 pages)

ISBN-13 9781800943926

Amazon Kindle eBook ASIN B0BBRQXKZT

Published by Michael Terence Publishing

Amazon link: http://mybook.to/FIL

