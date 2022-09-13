Khadi India organised an Exhibition and a Fashion Show ‘Aheli Khadi’ at NIFT Gandhinagar





Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s pivotal call has been the core objective of Khadi and Village Industries Commission to position Khadi as a Fashion Fabric. It has been a constant effort of the Prime Minister to promote Khadi for all, especially the beacons of our society- the youth.









With the intention to reach out to young audience and global market, an exhibition and to popularise khadi as a fabric and showcase its use for traditional and contemporary cloths ‘Aheli Khadi’ a Fashion Show was organized by Khadi India at the Tana Riri Auditorium, NIFT Gandhinagar on Sunday.









Shri Manoj Goel, Chairman of KVIC graced the function as chief guest. Eminent designers, fashion industry members, students and khadi institutions graced the fashion show.





Khadi is symbolic of the Swadeshi movement, and has been a front runner in establishing its robustness as a fabric that is both empowering and modern in its interpretation. That’s why Khadi has found favour with the younger generation, as it transcends from being termed as fabric and showcase its use for traditional and contemporary clothing, “Aheli” khadi means pure khadi; was showed during the fashion show.









Apparel for Yoga as “SWADHA” chic, now accepted as an effective medium of communication designed by NIFT designer was the prominent attraction of the fashion show.





Another attraction of the fashion show was “Aheli”; the fabric showcased at ramp was sourced from the khadi institutions to design for pan generational consumer. NIFT designers designed six distinct collections of apparel and sarees ranging from ethnic, fusion, western and casual look. Hand embroidery, stitch detailing and hand block printing has been used to add value to the exquisite khadi. Home linen collections were designed with Khadi fabrics of different weights and yarns combining Indian crafts with an International look to position Khadi as Global.









The show was designed and presented by NIFT students, who walked on the ramp as models.





Shri Manoj Goel, Chairman, KVIC in his key note addressed said; our effort will be to make “Khadi Global”. The aim of KVIC is to promote and pitch Khadi at a relatable, high design level, it also wishes to encourage use of khadi as an environmentally sustainable fabric to replace non-biodegradable unsustainable product in the domain of home and apparel.





