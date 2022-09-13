All India Institute of Ayurveda launches 6-Weeks programme on Ayurveda Day 2022





All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), under the Ministry of Ayush, today launched the Ayurveda Day 2022 programme. AIIA has been chosen as the nodal agency for driving the Ministry of Ayush’s mandate for Ayurveda Day this year. The theme for the celebration is ‘Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda’.





Ayurveda Day curtain raiser for the six-week long programme (12th September-23rd October) saw the virtual presence of Minister of Ayush Shri Sarabananda Sonawal, MoS for Ayush Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, Secretary Vaidhya Rajesh Kotecha, Special Secretary Shri P.K Pathak and NCSIM chairman Vaidya Jayant Deopujari.





The Ministry of AYUSH celebrates Ayurveda Day every year on Dhanvantari Jayanti and this year it will be celebrated on 23 October. This year the Ministry is celebrating it in collaboration with all the Ministries and departments of Government of India so that every person of the nation is made aware of traditional system of medicine.





Speaking at the occasion, Shri Sonawal said, “The six-week programme is a noble endevour to take forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. The success of this programme will be possible only if we are able to reach every citizen of India, and therefore, over the coming weeks, we will focus all our energies to interact with and sensitise the people so that the message of Ayurveda can percolate down to all levels. ‘Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda’ stresses on creating awareness of ‘Ayurveda for Holistic Health’ in every household. This will help our nation become healthy and strong.”





Sharing his views, Dr. Mahendrabhai said, “By joining hands with other countries, we aim to take Ayurveda to every house and make true the vision of “From Healthy India to a Healthy World”.





Director AIIA Prof. Tanuja Nesari shared the details of the programme and highlighted the key events that will take place over the next few weeks. The programme will see participation from various ministries of the Government of India with the aim of 3Js – Jan Sandesh, Jan Bhagidari, and Jan Aandolan.





****





SK









(Release ID: 1858756)

Visitor Counter : 771





















