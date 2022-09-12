PM condoles demise of Veteran telugu actor, Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of Veteran telugu cinematic personality, Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu.





The Prime Minister tweeted;





“Saddened by the passing away of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu. The coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance and creativity. He was also at the forefront of community service and made a mark as a political leader. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”







శ్రీ యు.వి.కృష్ణంరాజు గారి మరణం నన్ను కలచివేసింది. రాబోయే తరాలు ఆయన నటనా కౌశలాన్ని , సృజనాత్మకతను స్మరించుకుంటూ ఉంటాయి. సమాజ సేవలో కూడా ఆయన ముందంజలో ఉండి రాజకీయ నాయకుడిగా తనదైన ముద్ర వేశారు. ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు, అభిమానులకు సంతాపం తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. ఓం శాంతి — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2022





