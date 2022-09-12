COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 604

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 215 Crore (2,15,22,11,139) landmark milestone today. More than 25 lakh (25,79,383) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.


The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:




























Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10414559

2nd Dose

10111510

Precaution Dose

6877308

FLWs

1st Dose

18435627

2nd Dose

17706982

Precaution Dose

13382428

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

40630830

2nd Dose

30870450

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

61796405

2nd Dose

52662157

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

560917499

2nd Dose

514404403

Precaution Dose

77524220

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

203966521

2nd Dose

196640739

Precaution Dose

41435802

Over 60 years

1st Dose

127625288

2nd Dose

122924316

Precaution Dose

43884095

Cumulative 1st dose administered

1023786729

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

945320557

Precaution Dose

183103853

Total

2152211139




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:




























Date: 11th September, 2022 (604th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

53

2nd Dose

759

Precaution Dose

10304

FLWs

1st Dose

90

2nd Dose

1382

Precaution Dose

18864

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

6023

2nd Dose

25847

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

3745

2nd Dose

16326

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

31924

2nd Dose

156453

Precaution Dose

1371611

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

8056

2nd Dose

53057

Precaution Dose

547056

Over 60 years

1st Dose

4895

2nd Dose

32516

Precaution Dose

290422

Cumulative 1st dose administered

54786

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

286340

Precaution Dose

2238257

Total

2579383




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


