COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 604





India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 215 Crore (2,15,22,11,139) landmark milestone today. More than 25 lakh (25,79,383) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.





The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10414559

2nd Dose 10111510

Precaution Dose 6877308

FLWs 1st Dose 18435627

2nd Dose 17706982

Precaution Dose 13382428

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40630830



2nd Dose 30870450

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61796405



2nd Dose 52662157

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 560917499

2nd Dose 514404403

Precaution Dose 77524220

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203966521

2nd Dose 196640739

Precaution Dose 41435802

Over 60 years 1st Dose 127625288

2nd Dose 122924316

Precaution Dose 43884095

Cumulative 1st dose administered 1023786729

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 945320557

Precaution Dose 183103853

Total 2152211139















Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:





Date: 11th September, 2022 (604th Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 53

2nd Dose 759

Precaution Dose 10304

FLWs 1st Dose 90

2nd Dose 1382

Precaution Dose 18864

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 6023



2nd Dose 25847

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 3745



2nd Dose 16326

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 31924

2nd Dose 156453

Precaution Dose 1371611

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 8056

2nd Dose 53057

Precaution Dose 547056

Over 60 years 1st Dose 4895

2nd Dose 32516

Precaution Dose 290422

Cumulative 1st dose administered 54786

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 286340

Precaution Dose 2238257

Total 2579383















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





