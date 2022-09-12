PM to inaugurate International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022 on Sept 12





Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, being organised at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, on 12th September, 2022 at around 10:30 AM.





The four day long IDF WDS 2022 being held from 12th to 15th September, is a congregation of global and Indian dairy stakeholders including industry leaders, experts, farmers and policy planners centring around the theme of ‘Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood’. Around 1500 participants from 50 countries are expected to participate in IDF WDS 2022. The last such Summit was held in India about half a century ago in 1974.





The Indian dairy industry is unique in the sense that it is based on a cooperative model that empowers small and marginal dairy farmers, especially women. Driven by the vision of the Prime Minister, the government has taken multiple steps for the betterment of the dairy sector resulting in an increase of milk production by more than 44% in the last eight years. The success story of the Indian dairy industry, accounting for about 23% of global milk, producing around 210 million tonnes annually, and empowering more than 8 crore dairy farmers, will be showcased at the IDF WDS 2022. The summit will also help Indian dairy farmers to gain exposure about the global best practices.





***







DS









(Release ID: 1858369)

Visitor Counter : 3983











Read this release in:







Assamese



,







Urdu



,







Marathi



,







Hindi



,







Bengali



,







Manipuri



,







Punjabi



,







Gujarati



,







Odia



,







Tamil



,







Kannada



,







Malayalam













