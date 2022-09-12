Hong Kong – Suspected smuggled high-end foodstuff worth about $2 million seized in joint operation (with photos)

Suspected smuggled high-end foodstuff worth about $2 million seized in joint operation (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs and the Marine Police detected a suspected speedboat smuggling case in Sai Kung during a joint operation yesterday (September 10). About 400 kilograms of suspected smuggled high-end frozen Wagyu beef with an estimated value of around $2 million were seized.





Law enforcement officers spotted several suspicious men loading suspected smuggled goods during small hours from a seven-seater private car to two speedboats along the seashore in Sai Kung. Officers then took enforcement action.





During the operation, Customs detained the private car. The suspected smuggled frozen meat was seized from the vehicle and the seashore. Subsequent to follow-up investigation, Customs officers arrested a 44-year-old man suspected to be in connection with the case.





Investigation revealed that in mode of “ant-moving-home”, the smuggling syndicate made an attempt to smuggle expensive food into the Mainland in small hours using speedboats before the Mid-Autumn Festive holiday period to meet the holiday demand. Customs will continue to step up its patrols to combat smuggling.





Smuggling is a serious offence. Under the Import and Export Ordinance, any person found guilty of importing or exporting unmanifested cargo is liable to a maximum fine of $2 million and imprisonment for seven years.





Members of the public may report any suspected smuggling activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk).