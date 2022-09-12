Hong Kong – Hong Kong film “Limbo” commended at major European film festival

Hong Kong film “Limbo” commended at major European film festival **************************************************************************



Cheang Pou-soi’s film “Limbo” received a Special Mention from the Jury at the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFFF) in Brussels, Belgium on September 10 (Brussels time).







Dedicated to thrillers and films in the science fiction, fantasy, black comedy and action genres, the BIFFF, which celebrated its 40th anniversary this year, is the most important festival of its type in Europe, screening around 100 feature films as well as short films and attracting 50 000 visitors each year.







One of nine films selected for competition in the thriller category, “Limbo” received a rapturous reception from the audience of over 500 people when it was screened at the Festival on August 30. The BIFFF also screened Derek Kwok’s adventure film “Schemes in Antiques”.







The films’ participation in the BIFFF was supported by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels (HKETO, Brussels). In addition to the BIFFF, as part of its on-going support to bring Hong Kong films to audiences in Europe, in 2022-23, HKETO, Brussels and CreateHK supported the Far East Film Festival in Udine, Italy, in April; the CinemAsia Film Festival in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, in May; the Asian Summer Film Festival in Vic, Spain, in July; and the Salento International Film Festival in Bisceglie, Italy, in September.

