Charity Golf Tournament in Chilliwack to Benefit Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada

The Chilliwack MS Golf Tournament is back for its fifth year at the Cheam Mountain Golf Course on September 12, hosted by Dominic Systems and Manulife Securities. The event hopes to raise $15,000 to support the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada; last year the event raised $10,000 for this cause.

Ray Murrell from Dominic Systems was inspired to host this charity golf tournament to support his wife, Patricia Murrell, who has been living with an MS diagnosis for the past 20 years and now uses a wheelchair to help manage her symptoms.

“The MS Society not only contributes to the long-term goal of finding a cure for Multiple Sclerosis, but they are also a lifeline for thousands of Canadians living with this devilish disease. Every dollar really helps someone in need!”- Ray Murrell, CEO, Dominic Systems

On average, every day around 12 Canadians are diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord and optic nerve, MS can affect vision, memory, balance, and mobility. In fact, Canada as a country has one of the highest incidences of Multiple Sclerosis in the world: over 100,000 Canadians currently live with MS.

Events like the Chilliwack MS Golf Tournament help the MS Society come closer to answering questions about MS by providing funds for research and resources for those affected. Funds raised at these kinds of events have provided wheelchairs and other equipment, care, education and counselling for MS Patients and their families.

“The MS Society’s mission to empower the MS community to create positive change is made possible through community-led events like the Chilliwack MS Golf Challenge. Your fundraising will support MS research, advocacy efforts, and programs and services essential to changing the lives of Canadians affected by MS. We are grateful for the support of the entire Chilliwack Golf community and together we move one step closer to realizing our vision of a world free of MS.” – Meredith Bongers, Senior Director, Community – Western Canada

Register for the Chilliwack MS Golf Tournament to support this important cause while enjoying a fun day of golf and a meal together.

• Where: Cheam Mountain Golf Course

• When: September 12, 2022, at 9am – 6pm PST

For more information about how to register and prices, please visit the Chilliwack MS Golf Challenge website: https://bit.ly/3KLL7NW.

Please share this event with friends, family, co-workers, as well any golf enthusiasts that want to spend a great day on the golf course in Chilliwack while supporting MS. If you have a business or know a business interested in sponsoring or supporting this event, please reach out for more information about sponsorship opportunities.

About Dominic Systems:

Dominic Systems is a Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement (CRM) Implementation and Services company with a specialization in SYSPRO ERP Integration.

https://www.dominicsystems.com/

About Manulife Securities:

Manulife Securities Incorporated is one of Canada’s foremost independent investment dealers and provides clients with choices tailored to fit their financial goals and advanced investment needs.

https://www.manulifesecurities.ca/clients.html

Press Contact:

Ray Murrell, CEO of Dominic Systems

Phone: 604-617-3704

Email: rmurrell@dominicsystems.com