Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Hires Two Commercial Marketers

Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of nearly 150 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, recently hired two new Commercial Marketers. Their responsibilities include marketing new and remarketed small commercial insurance accounts on behalf of VIAA’s members. This includes providing marketing advice and support to the alliance’s producers, account executives, and clients.

Amy DelGrosso has worked in the insurance industry for more than 20 years. Prior to joining VIAA, she served as an Account Executive and Account Manager at local insurance organizations. DelGrosso currently has both Property & Casualty and Life & Health licenses. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill.

Dawn Lawson has 22 years of insurance experience and has been a real estate agent for 15 years. She previously served as a Certificate Specialist, Insurance Agent, and Bond Specialist at various local companies. In addition to her new position, Lawson is a real estate agent for a local brokerage office.

“Amy and Dawn bring extensive business competencies to our growing alliance,” said VIAA’s Chief Relationship Officer Elizabeth Powers. “They both have extensive training and versatile approaches that seamlessly enrich our company’s culture. We look forward to working with them on our team and having their support.”

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $500 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $10 billion national alliance. VIAA’s headquarters are located at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414.