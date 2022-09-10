NaXum Develops New Payout Configuration Tools and Rebrands the NaXum Cart Template

NaXum Online Referral Marketing Systems has developed a new payout configuration tool through Commission Engineer Sheira Man-awit’s artwork as a part of this year’s Project Lion upgrades.

The Payout Configuration Tool has the ability to switch between integrations and update the necessary API credentials as an admin easily through simple user interfaces.

Sheira Man-awit’s work also merged the Withdrawal Requests and Pay Commissions Tool into one admin tool now called the Payout Tool. This new payout configuration tool and payout tool be added to all new platforms.

NaXum also rebranded the NaXum Cart Template into a modern mobile-friendly structure as a part of the omni-device north stars.

NaXum continues to encourage its employees to reach for the stars and to always be improving.

To learn more about innovation in the referral marketing space, visit www.naxum.com.