Art exhibition of Paintings featuring works of the renowned artist Mr. Rodolfo Vega Oviedo from El Salvador inaugurated at IGNCA Gallery in New Delhi





The Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Embassy of the Republic of El Salvador in collaboration with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) has organized an art exhibition of Paintings featuring works of the renowned artist Mr. Rodolfo Vega Oviedo from El Salvador.





The exhibition was inaugurated by Ms. Meenakashi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture in the presence of renowned artist Mr.Rodolfo Vega Oviedo, today at IGNCA Gallery, in New Delhi.





Speaking on the occasion, Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi stated that cultural exchanges and appreciation of each other through art and craft, helps in familiarization with the way of life and promotes good relations among countries. Appreciating Mr. Rodolfo Vega Oviedo she said that he is here on a very momentous occasion as India is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.





Renowned artist Mr.Rodolfo Vega Oviedo, is a painter, an interior architect and cultural administrator is awarded by the French Government for his cultural work and for consolidating links between France and Latin America.





Rodolfo’s paintings act almost like an axis that centres his distinctive stories. Carefully collected materials like wire, sand, and leaf, amongst others, synthesize with his memories and result in a well-rehearsed composition. Acrylic and neon painted canvases delightfully demonstrate an accumulation of universal or mythological motifs simplified on the verge of abstraction. Correspondingly, the juxtaposition of geometrical patterns, colours, and textures codify his language yet make them intriguing. Taking a close look at the composition reveals layers of motifs like architecture, temple, rays, the sun, the moon, and undoubtedly much more. Perhaps, it depicts the sky with the movement of the sun or the moon in a three-dimensional space where possibly home is the key element. However, according to





His work is part of various personal and public collections and he has exhibited in more than 20 countries around the world. Among these exhibitions and public collections are the Pompidou Museum in Metz, the Tehran Artistic House, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, the Gomez Palace in Havana, Cuba etc.





***









NB/ SK









(Release ID: 1858200)

Visitor Counter : 478





















