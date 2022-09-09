Mimo Dev launches new cohorts this autumn

This autumn, Mimo Dev, the coding bootcamp created by Mimo, launches new cohorts for learners in Europe and the United States. Mimo Dev is a bootcamp created by Mimo and helps learners continue their coding education and land web development jobs in the tech industry.

Mimo Dev: study plan, curriculum, and benefits

“We received great feedback from our Mimo Dev graduates, which is why we decided to launch new cohorts this fall and expand our team of instructors. Each cohort fits around 16 to 20 people, to ensure that each student benefits from 1-on-1 sessions and group sessions without feeling like they’re on their own,” said Tony Tabone, Head of Curriculum at Mimo.

Mimo Dev is a coding bootcamp. Each student gets access to the platform where the curriculum is laid out step by step. Every week, new students receive a study plan from their instructors and become a part of the Mimo Dev community where they can ask questions, motivate each other, and share knowledge. The instructors are always there to guide them, create personalized study plans, review learners’ code, provide feedback, and help students prepare for their new careers.

Kickstart your coding journey

Most students are interested in changing their careers and becoming web developers. During the 6-month program, Mimo Dev students master HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and React and work on multiple practice projects (on their own and in groups) that they later add to their portfolios. Mimo Dev learners typically invest around 20 hours per week to gain new hard and soft skills that they need to kickstart their new web development careers.

Flexible schedule and remote sessions

One of the biggest advantages of Mimo Dev is that although it’s a coding bootcamp, it’s 100% remote, which makes it possible for learners from all over the world to attend it. Students also have the flexibility to create their own schedules and go through the program at their own pace.

“The best thing about Mimo Dev is that you can learn coding at your own pace. Even if you are stuck, you can always ask for help from your instructor or your fellow cohort peers. This program helped me a lot in achieving my goal to become a web developer.” says Vedran Mandic, a graduate of November 2021.

About Mimo

At Mimo, we believe that coding can open doors to careers and opportunities. That’s why we’ve rallied around the mission of making coding accessible. Since we created the Mimo mobile app, we’ve helped more than 17 million learners to learn to code and build up the confidence to pursue a career in coding. Mimo Dev is an intensive Web Development program that we launched, designed to help people to go beyond the fundamentals of coding and become professional web developers.

