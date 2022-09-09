Intermountain Lutheran Medical Center Replacement Hospital Reaches Construction Milestone

A “Topping Off” celebration was recently held for caregivers, supporters, and dignitaries as construction crews placed the last steel beam on the sixth floor of the replacement hospital for Intermountain Lutheran Medical Center.

The hospital, located at I-70 and SH 58 in the Clear Creek Crossing development in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, is slated to open in late 2024. This major milestone marks the transition from near completion of the external structure to a focus on internal construction and finishes, which will continue over the next two years.

“Our goal is to remain a vital part of this community, by building in a location that will expand access to emergency and critical care for families in the region,” said Grant Wicklund, Lutheran Medical Center president. “As a Level II Trauma Center, we have the ability to care for some of the most serious injuries and conditions that can occur. And, as the only hospital in Jefferson County that cares for pregnant moms and their babies, we pride ourselves on supporting new families through those first days and months for their best start.”

The beam was temporarily located on the Lutheran legacy campus, where Lutheran and Intermountain Healthcare caregivers had the opportunity to add their names to it before it was moved to the construction site and lifted to the top of the building.

The replacement hospital will continue to offer emergency and trauma services, advanced heart and vascular care, advanced neurosciences, women’s services, comprehensive cancer care and other specialty care. It will have about the same number of inpatient beds, most of which can be converted to ICU beds if needed, and it will accommodate state-of-the-art technology and future medical innovations.

“The replacement Lutheran will be the most well-designed, efficient, and flexible hospital in the Front Range, and will continue its 100-year legacy of providing outstanding healthcare in the Jefferson County community for decades to come,” said Mark Korth, Regional President, Intermountain Healthcare.

Construction at the new campus continues on track and on budget, under the guidance of general contractor Haselden Construction. In addition to the hospital and support buildings, there will be medical office buildings, and a parking garage with an enclosed bridge to the hospital for convenience and protection from weather.

“We are grateful to Lutheran Medical Center, Intermountain Healthcare, Cummings Group, and HDR for the opportunity to create a new healthcare relationship,” said Byron Haselden, CEO and President, Haselden Construction. “This is a project in which we can all take pride in serving our community.”

More information, photos and details on the new Lutheran Medical Center can be found at TheLutheranLegacy.org

About Lutheran Medical Center

Lutheran Medical Center is a community-based, 338-bed acute-care hospital located in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Local and national ratings organizations regularly recognize Lutheran for clinical excellence, patient safety and patient experience.

Lutheran’s premier services include a birthing center, Heart and Neurovascular Center, robotic surgery, Comprehensive Stroke Center, Cancer Centers of Colorado, Orthopedics, a Level II Trauma Center, and emergency services including a Senior Emergency Room. Senior-focused services also include a dedicated Senior Behavioral Health unit. Lutheran operations include West Pines, Lutheran Hospice, and the Spine Center at Denver West.

About Intermountain Healthcare

Based in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,800 employed physicians and advanced practice providers, a health plans division with more than one million members called SelectHealth, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information, see Intermountain Healthcare.