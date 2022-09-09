Weave, The Most Effective Software Solutions For Higher Education Accreditation In The United States

Weave is a well-known software company in the United States. They specialize in providing solutions to accrediting bodies, academic programs, and higher education institutions. They’ve been in the assessment and accreditation industry for over a decade. At Weave, they pride themselves on being the most innovative company in their field. They constantly adapt and create new technologies to ensure their clients have the best possible member experience.

Whether you’re looking for a way to manage accreditation, assessment, faculty credentials, student assessment software, and evaluation for academic program leaders, strategic planning, or program review, Weave has the best-in-class solutions for you. Their centralized system makes collaboration easy and helps create a campus-wide culture of continuous improvement.

In 2006, Weave started operations. Formerly, the company was called WEAVEonline, and the idea originated on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University and quickly spread to other SACSCOC accredited institutions. Today, Weave serves institutions across all of the Regional Accreditors, and more than 200 program accreditation processes are supported in the software.

A team of knowledgeable and dedicated assessment professionals developed a Web-based technology solution. All of this with the idea of solving the challenging issues in academic assessment and student outcomes achievement. Weave has a 16-year history and has worked with over 1000 institutions in 100 countries to complete more than a million accreditation-related reports.

This accreditation software company’s primary aim is to simplify the accreditation process. Their solutions are used by some of the most prominent names in higher education. They also want to improve student learning through assessment, and they do this by providing software solutions for higher education in North America.

The company takes advantage of its expertise for institutional and programmatic effectiveness to improve its members’ experience. Weave provides many benefits, including reducing the time dedicated to data entry, creating efficiencies between departments by automating workflows, and maintaining compliance with standards.

Weave also provides professional development opportunities to members at a discount and assessment and accreditation consulting with experienced practitioners on staff. So, if you were searching for an accreditation software company, Weave is a proven solution to consider. Take the next step and learn more about how to simplify accreditation today with Weave.

Contact name: Dr. Amy Dykens

Email: info@weaveeducation.com

About Weave Education

Weave Education is a software company that provides institutions, accrediting bodies, and academic programs with the most efficient accreditation solutions for Higher Education in the United States. They are also committed to pursuing continuous improvement relentlessly. They have introduced the most modern software in the institutional effectiveness market.