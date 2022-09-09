Lysulin Will Promote its Blood Sugar Dietary Supplement to Retailers at ECRM Program Next Week

Lysulin will introduce its blood sugar dietary supplement to some of the most sought-after retailers in the country at ECRM’s “Vitamin, Weight Management, and Sports Nutrition Program” next week.

“We are excited about introducing our flagship products to buyers from large and small chains,” said Dr. John Burd, Ph.D., CEO of Lysulin, Inc., a health and wellness company in San Diego. “We have developed a dietary supplement that helps maintain healthy blood glucose and A1C levels, as well as promote insulin function.”

ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one virtual meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug, and mass health chains.

“We decided earlier this year to expand our retail distribution network,” Burd said. “ECRM is a great opportunity to meet with dozens of retail buyers in less than a week.”

Lysulin products include:

Lysulin Capsules

Lysulin Chewable tablets

Lysulin Powder

Lysulin Liquid

Lysulin Shake in Chocolate and Vanilla flavors

Lysulin promotes healthy blood glucose levels, which is vital to a person’s health.

“Our products are backed by clinical studies,” Burd said. “We have a patented formula that contains Lysine, Zinc, and Vitamin C, which have a track record in aiding blood sugar management.”

Clinical studies suggest Lysine and Vitamin C help maintain healthy blood sugar levels while Zinc provides nutritional support for people with poor insulin function.

Burd, a scientist and biochemist, said high blood sugar levels can negatively affect the kidneys, eyes, and limbs.

Lysulin also should be popular with consumers because they are increasingly moving toward alternative remedies rather than traditional prescription drugs that often come with side effects.

“Retailers are looking for products like over-the-counter Lysulin, which has no side effects,” Burd said. “We are looking forward to the feedback we will receive from the retail buyers.”

About Lysulin, Inc.

Lysulin was founded by Dr. John Burd, a renowned scientist and the founder and former CEO of Dexcom, Inc., the leader in Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems. His current research is focused on the toxic sugar coating that happens when excess glucose binds to and changes proteins in our bloodstream, a process called “protein glycation.”