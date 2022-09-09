Alfa Chemistry Releases Hydrophilic Polymers



Hydrophilic polymers containing polar or charged functional groups are soluble in water. These water-soluble polymers can be natural, semisynthetic, and synthetic. To further elucidate, natural hydrophilic polymers are of either plant origin or animal origin. Meanwhile, synthetic hydrophilic polymers such as the copolymer Divinyl Ether-Maleic Anhydride (DIVEMA) can act as antitumor, antiviral, antifungal, and antibacterial agents and are frequently used in drug delivery systems.





Hydrophilic polymers have become a major research area in the most updated polymer science. For instance, hydrophilic polymers can also serve as crosslinked materials. That is, the various interesting properties together with the tailored shape and size they presented make hydrophilic polymers ideal for biomedical applications, said one of the senior scientists from Alfa Chemistry.





Based on different chemical structures, the hydrophilic polymers provided by Alfa Chemistry fall into the following four categories:





Acid Polymers



Currently, a broad portfolio of acid-based hydrophilic polymers is available at Alfa Chemistry, covering from acrylamide hydrophilic polymers, acrylic hydrophilic polymers, enol hydrophilic polymers, maleic anhydride polymers, to sulfonic acid hydrophilic polymers. Just to name a few here: Poly(acrylamide-co-acrylic acid) potassium salt (CAS 31212-13-2), Poly(4-styrenesulfonic acid) ammonium salt solution (CAS 29965-34-2), Poly(methyl vinyl ether-alt-maleic anhydride) (CAS 9011-16-9), Poly(ethylene-alt-maleic anhydride) (CAS 9006-26-2), and more.





Basic Polymers



The large selection of basic polymers at Alfa Chemistry covers amine-functional polymers, such as allylamines, ethylenimines, oxazolines, as well as other amine polymers attached to the major or side chains, including poly(2-oxazoline), polyethyleneimine, and others.





Polyethylene Glycol



Alfa Chemistry provides a diverse spectrum of well-defined PEG products, including Dendrimer PEG, Multi-Arm PEG, Heterobifunctional Linear PEGs, Homobifunctional Linear PEGs, Monofunctional PEG, PEG Block Copolymer, Polyethylene Glycol Raw Material, and Y-Shaped PEG Derivatives for biomedical research including but not limited to drug administration, tissue engineering, bioconjugation, and surface functionalization.





