Hong Kong – Public urged to observe fire safety and keep countryside clean

Public urged to observe fire safety and keep countryside clean **************************************************************



The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) today (September 9) reminded the public to observe fire safety and keep the countryside clean during the Mid-Autumn Festival.





“To prevent hill fires, visitors should not release any sky lanterns,” an AFCD spokesman said.





“It is an offence under the Forests and Countryside Ordinance (Cap. 96) to illegally light a fire or release a sky lantern in country parks and open countryside. Offenders are liable to a maximum fine of $25,000 and one year’s imprisonment upon conviction.”





To prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community, the spokesman also appealed to the public to avoid visiting popular locations in the countryside or participating in meal gatherings in crowded places during the peak period on the day of the Mid-Autumn Festival. The public must comply with the restrictions on group gatherings under the Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Gathering) Regulation (Cap. 599G).





The spokesman also reminded the public that, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, country park barbecue sites and campsites are still closed. Members of the public are not allowed to enter any cordoned area or carry out barbecuing and camping activities within country parks.





The spokesman appealed to visitors to keep the countryside clean and properly dispose of waste and used masks. Anyone who commits a littering offence in a country park area is liable to a fixed penalty of $1,500. The AFCD will step up patrols at country parks. Enforcement actions will be taken against offenders of the regulations concerned.