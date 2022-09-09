Hong Kong – Special traffic arrangements during Mid-Autumn Festival

Special traffic arrangements during Mid-Autumn Festival *******************************************************



Police will implement special traffic arrangements in various districts to facilitate the celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival. Police reminded members of the public to observe regulations on group gatherings and mask wearing in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.





Beach areas



———–





A. Repulse Bay





I. Road closure and traffic diversions





Depending on crowd and traffic conditions, the following traffic arrangements may be implemented from September 10 to 12:





– Public light buses cannot enter Beach Road from Repulse Bay Road;



– South Bay Road south of South Bay Paths will be closed if the car parks are full, except for residents’ vehicles and public transports;



– Traffic along eastbound Repulse Bay Road cannot make a U-turn at its junction with South Bay Road;



– Vehicles will be banned from waiting along Repulse Bay Road outside the car park if it is full; and



– When the car parks on South Bay Road are full, traffic on Beach Road will be diverted to northbound South Bay Road to leave the area, except for residents’ vehicles.





II. Suspension of parking spaces





The following parking spaces will be suspended from 4pm on September 10 to 6am on September 12:





– All metered and motorcycle parking spaces on Island Road, except disabled parking spaces; and



– All metered and motorcycle parking spaces on Beach Road.





B. Shek O





Depending on crowd and traffic conditions, the following road closure may be implemented from September 10 to 12:





– Shek O Headland Road will be closed, except for public services and residents’ vehicles; and



– Vehicles will be banned from entering the access roads to the car parks in Shek O at Big Wave Bay once they are full, except for public services and residents’ vehicles.





Sixteen parking spaces in Shek O Beach Public Car Park will be suspended from noon on September 10 to 3am on September 11 and 9am on September 11 to 3am on September 12.





C. Stanley





Depending on crowd and traffic conditions, Stanley Beach Road and Wong Ma Kok Path may be closed from September 10 to 12 if the car parks are full, except for residents’ vehicles and public transports.





Causeway Bay



————







Six parking spaces in Hing Fat Street Public Car Park will be suspended from 4pm to 11pm on September 9 and 4pm on September 10 to 00.30am on September 11.





Tuen Mun



——–





The following roads will be intermittently closed from 5pm to 5am the following day daily from September 9 to 12:





– Golden Beach Path;



– The unnamed access road leading to the public car park at Cafeteria Old Beach;



– Tsing Yan Street between Castle Peak Road and the entrance of the public car park at Kadoorie Beach; and



– The unnamed access road leading to the public car park at Butterfly Beach.





Tsuen Wan



———





Tai Mo Shan Road east of its junction with Route Twisk will be closed from 5pm to 3am the following day daily from September 10 to 11, except for residents’ vehicles.





The car park of Tai Mo Shan Country Park will be suspended from 5pm to 3am the following day daily from September 10 to 11.





Ma On Shan



———-





Depending on crowd and traffic conditions, the following roads may be closed from 4.30pm to 3am the following day daily from September 10 to 11:





– Ma On Shan Tsuen Road south of its turnaround, except for residents’ vehicles;



– Yiu Sha Road north of its junction with Wu Kai Sha Road roundabout, except for residents’ vehicles; and



– Yiu Sha Road junction with the unnamed road towards To Tau Wan Village direction, except for residents’ vehicles.





Actual implementation of the traffic arrangements will be made depending on traffic and crowd conditions in the areas. Motorists are advised to exercise tolerance and patience and take heed of instructions of the Police on site.