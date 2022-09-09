Hong Kong – Applications for 2023 Chinese Medicine Practitioners Licensing Examination to open

Applications for 2023 Chinese Medicine Practitioners Licensing Examination to open **********************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Chinese Medicine Council of Hong Kong:





The Chinese Medicine Practitioners Board of the Chinese Medicine Council of Hong Kong today (September 9) announced that applications for the 2023 Chinese Medicine Practitioners Licensing Examination will open on September 23, 2022.





Applicants who are non-listed Chinese medicine practitioners taking the Licensing Examination for the first time should submit their applications by October 31, 2022. Listed Chinese medicine practitioners or repeaters who wish to undertake the 2023 Licensing Examination should submit their enrolments from November 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023.





The 2023 Licensing Examination consists of a Part I Written Examination and a Part II Clinical Examination. The written examination will be held in June 2023, while the clinical examination will be held from the end of July to mid-August 2023.





According to the Chinese Medicine Ordinance (Cap. 549), any person who wishes to apply for registration as a registered Chinese medicine practitioner must first undertake and pass the Licensing Examination. Other than listed Chinese medicine practitioners who are required by the Board to undertake the Licensing Examination, a person is eligible to undertake the Licensing Examination if the applicant has satisfactorily completed an undergraduate degree course of training in Chinese medicine practice or its equivalent as approved by the Board.





The undergraduate degree courses of training in Chinese medicine practice of no less than five years’ duration offered by the universities and Chinese medicine institutes stated in Table 1 of the “Candidates’ Handbook for the 2023 Chinese Medicine Practitioners Licensing Examination” are recognised by the Board. Other than clinical internship and clinical practice, the course must be fully conducted in the university/institute awarding the bachelor degree in Chinese medicine.





The “Candidates’ Handbook for the 2023 Chinese Medicine Practitioners Licensing Examination”, the application form and the enrolment form are available at the Council’s Secretariat at Room 2201, 22/F Wu Chung House, 213 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong; the Chinese Medicine Regulatory Office of the Department of Health, and the Home Affairs Enquiry Centres. They can also be downloaded from the Council’s homepage (www.cmchk.org.hk).