Benefit Resource Acquires North Coast Administrators and Signals Expansion in the Great Lakes Region

Benefit Resource (BRI), a leading provider of innovative and dedicated administration of tax-free benefits programs, announced today the acquisition of North Coast Administrators (NCA), an Ohio-based administrator of consumer-directed benefits and benefit continuation services.

“North Coast Administrators has a long history of providing its clients personalized and dedicated service, an ethos and focus that unites the two organizations. This philosophical alignment made them an ideal fit for our company from a culture and values standpoint. In addition, this transaction further cements our position as the preeminent provider of consumer-directed benefit services across the Great Lakes and the Northeastern United States,” said Jason Hall, CEO of BRI.

BRI and NCA share a vision for what constitutes best-in-class service: ensuring client satisfaction remains at the forefront, with market-leading expertise delivered alongside integrity. In addition to personalized service, BRI ranks 95% and above in customer satisfaction and service aspects, including professionalism, friendliness and responsiveness.

“The NCA team feels this is a very positive and exciting step forward, both for our team and for our clients,” said Nicolette Rios, president of NCA. “We feel that this partnership with BRI will allow our broker partners and clients to receive the same great service they received from NCA, but they will also benefit from partnership with a larger organization. In particular, I know they will be very impressed with the communication and educational tools that BRI offers. BRI has a very similar philosophy in how they approach account management, which made them the ideal choice.”

About Benefit Resource (BRI):

BRI (BenefitResource.com) provides dedicated pre-tax account administration and COBRA services nationwide to clients ranging from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies. BRI pioneered paperless card technology and continues to lead the industry with a one-card solution for FSA, HRA, HSA, and Parking/Mass Transit plan administration, online enrollment and account management to simplify human resource involvement, and mobile balance and receipt applications to provide added convenience to participants.

About North Coast Administrators (NCA):

NCA’s primary focus is the design and delivery of consumer-driven health benefits plans that range from Section 125 Plans, Commuter Expense Benefits Section 132(f), Flexible Spending (FSA) and Dependent Care Accounts, Health Reimbursement Accounts (HRA), Health Savings Accounts (HSA), to full Cafeteria Plans that include benefit credentials and a full menu of choices. As part of the administration process, they also offer services for our COBRA, HIPAA, retirement, and direct billing clients. They have created efficiencies that allow them to provide superior services at reasonable prices. NCA works to design and implement attractive flexible benefit arrangements that are tailor-made to meet specific objectives and employee populations.