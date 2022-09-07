MEDIA ALERT: Unanet GovCon Expert to Present at Navy Gold Coast Event

Dulles, VA, USA – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Unanet, a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors (GovCons), will be featured at the 34th Annual Department of the Navy Gold Coast Small Business Procurement taking place in San Diego September 6-8, 2022.





On Thursday, September 8 at 2 p.m. in Booth #323, Unanets GovCon Expert Rich Wilkinson will share new insights from Unanets annual GAUGE report in a session called 2022 GAUGE Report Sneak Peek. The 6th annual GAUGE Report, a collaboration of Unanet and CohnReznick, is a go-to resource for any firm that wants to grow and prosper in GovCon. The report is based on the GAUGE Survey which polls firms in five main areas of government contracting including Government Contract Compliance, Accounting, Utilization, Growth, and Efficiencies.





On Wednesday, September 7 at 3 p.m. in Breakout Room 4, Wilkinson will participate in a panel about Certified Accounting Systems where he and other panelists will share best practices about DCAA and other financial insights.





Unanet is sponsoring the event and will be exhibiting in Booth #323. Visitors to the booth will learn about both ERP and CRM solutions to help them win, manage and expand their work as GovCons.





To learn more about Unanets GovCon solutions, please visit https://unanet.com/unanet-industry/unanet-for-govcon





About Unanet



Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services firms. More than 3,400 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.