Autism Treatment Market In U.S. Is Larger Than Expected – $4+ Billion

September 6, 2022: Marketdata LLC, a leading independent market research publisher since 1979, has released a new study, a 106-page report entitled: The U.S. Autism Treatment Centers Market (3rd Edition) . The study traces the market from 2009-2025 Forecast, examining ABA programs and medications used to treat children with autism.



According to Research Director, John LaRosa: The market is much larger than we originally estimated. Demand far outstrips the supply of ABA therapists in the U.S., and new centers are being opened aggressively by the large for-profit chains.



Major Findings:





* Market Value The U.S. autism treatment market was estimated to be valued at $4.1 billion as of 2021, growing by 11%… This followed a slight contraction in the market in 2020, due to the pandemic and declining sales of medications used to treat autism. Marketdata forecasts higher revenue growth for the for-profit chains to 2025  7.0% annually. The non-profit schools and centers are slated to grow by 5.4% per year.





* A groundbreaking new analysis of non-profit programs, based on IRS 990 tax forms, finds that this group saw revenues rise by 6.8% in 2019 and grow another 1.3% in 2020. Revenues were an estimated $2.73 billion in 2021.They quickly shifted to more virtual visits and the impact on operations was moderate.





* ABA (applied behavioral analysis) programs are estimated to have generated $3.65 billion in revenues in 2021, and prescription drugs for autism symptoms posted sales of $459 million.





* Competition Thirteen large multi-site ABA program providers operate an estimated 926 brick & mortar centers and are aggressively acquiring competing centers and building new ones. Together, they account for at least $946 million in revenuesa 26% market share of all ABA programs. At least 1,656 non-profit and for-profit treatment centers are operating in the U.S. today.





* Patient Demographics . Based on new government data that finds that 1 in 44 children in the United States, aged 3-17, have autism spectrum disorder (ASD), Marketdata analysts estimate that there are 1.4 million children with autism. Another 5.4 adults have autism, having aged out of childrens programs. 81% of autistic children are male.





* There are basically three types of ABA program providers: brick & mortar centers, community providers, and In-home therapists. There is a shortage of ABA therapists  only 30,000 are certified. The per capita supply of certified ABA facilities falls below the benchmark in 49 states — thus, lots of untapped demand





* Program Metrics The average ABA center grosses about $951,000/year. Many are non-profit organizations. Marketdata estimates that the average cost of treatment in an ABA program ranges from $4,428 to $9,002 per year, per student. It can be much higher.





* Insurance coverage has increased from 36% in 2016 to 64% today. In addition, the number of self-funded private employers covering autism treatment continues to grow.





* Private equity investors have been very active in this market, backing eight major for-profit chains. Changes to U.S. federal and state laws now compel insurance companies to reimburse autism treatments, making the field attractive to investors. A total of 60 private equity firms, including Blackstone and KKR, have invested billions into the ABA/autism treatment industry





* Medications Approximately 58 percent of patients with a diagnosis of childhood autism spectrum disorder receive some type of pharmaceutical treatment. However, this segment of the market has been shrinking in value as concerns continue over side effects of drugs such as Risperdal. These drugs also face competition from cheaper generics, as patents have expired.



“This is truly a growth market/industry. The combination of demand outpacing supply of programs and centers, more favorable insurance reimbursement, private equity investment, and the rising incidence of autism among children all points to sustained growth over the next five years. Even the pandemic didnt halt growth., according to John LaRosa.





