Comedian Elliott Threatt Celebrates National Waffle Week Serving Camp Pendleton Marines with WTF Waffles For USO San Diego’s “Feed Our Heroes” Program

Grammy-nominated comedian and entrepreneur Elliott Threatt is partnering with WTF Waffles and the USO to celebrate National Waffle Week by serving 250 Camp Pendleton Marines today at the USO at Neil Ash Airport Center, as part of the USOs Feed Our Heroes program.





Giving back to our service members has been a passion of mine for a long time- I actually performed for the Troops on the USO tours early in my career! WTF Waffles is an awesome, local veteran-owned food truck thats doing exciting things here in San Diego. We jumped at the chance to partner with them to serve these Marines for Feed Our Heroes. Theres no one else Id rather spend National Waffle Week with, Mr Threatt beamed.





In addition to a 30-year career in comedy, Mr Threatt is also a community-minded entrepreneur. He and his wife Kathryn Threatt formed E & K Retail, Inc, an airport retail, food & beverage, and concessions operator, in 1992. Today Mr and Mrs Threatt operate 16 stores in 6 airports across the country, partnering with concessionaires like Paradies Lagardère, Elevate Gourmet Brands, and SSP America.





Mr Threatt is also happy to connect his concessions partners with Military Support Organizations; E & K Retail, Inc and Green Beans Coffee, an Elevate Gourmet Brand, partnered to support Veterans Community Project, a Kansas City-based non-profit that combats veteran homelessness by building tiny homes, and providing services and support in six cities across America. Similarly, E & K Retail, Inc and concessions partner Paradies Lagardère work together with the USO in Kansas City, supporting Troops there through the Treat Our Troops program.





The Threatts, who are now splitting their time between their native Kansas City, and their new home in Palm Desert, CA, are excited to get involved with more causes like Feed Our Heroes at the USO San Diego, and partner with young, exciting food & beverage concepts like WTF Waffles, I love making people smile, whether its at one of my shows or in one of my restaurants, Mr Threatt said. It turns out people enjoy a good meal as much as a great joke.