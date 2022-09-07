Spa Life Comes to Homes with Relaxing Magnesium Bath Crystals

Spa relaxation is coming home.

“People have been soaking in magnesium bath crystals for centuries,” said Laura Collinwood, President of Health and Wisdom in Missouri. “Magnesium soothes and relaxes your muscles.

WellnessMama.com lists the following reasons to relax in a Magnesium Salt Bath:

Stress relief

Muscle aches

Increasing insulin sensitivity

Improving circulation

Better nutrient absorption

Headache relief

Speeding up wound healing

During illness, especially respiratory illness

For children to help mineral absorption and improve sleep

For acne, eczema, or other skin problems

For joint pain relief

To help relieve poison ivy or skin reactions

Improving skin hydration

“Many of us think of going to a spa to relax, be pampered, and come away feeling refreshed,” says Collinwood. “The wonderful thing about using magnesium bath crystals at home is that you get much more benefit than simply feeling refreshed after a soak.”

“Magnesium is such an important mineral that many of us are deficient in. Magnesium used on the skin, in a foot soak, or in the bath helps to support our overall health,” she added.

For more than two decades, Health and Wisdom has made topical Magnesium products, which can ease inflammation, including:

Magnesium Oil USP: Purified, full-strength liquid Magnesium chloride.

Magnesium Oil USP with Aloe Vera: Purified, full-strength Magnesium chloride with Aloe Vera, one of nature’s finest moisturizers.

Magnesium Gel: Less concentrated, Magnesium Gel provides the benefits of purified Magnesium chloride formulated with seaweed extract for people with sensitive skin.

Magnesium Gel with Aloe Vera: The same gentle formula as Magnesium Gel with the added softening and soothing benefits of Aloe Vera.

Magnesium Bath Crystals: Highly concentrated Magnesium Chloride in a crystal form that you can add to bath water or foot soaks.

Hand-Made Magnesium Bar Soap: Available in three refreshing scents—Lavender, Rosemary/Peppermint, and Citrus.

“There is nothing new or revolutionary about soaking in Magnesium rich waters,” Collinwood said. “People have been doing it for centuries. Now we have research on Magnesium to support what they always knew.”

“If you are sore or have skin conditions, take a long bath, and add our Magnesium Bath Crystals,” she added.

To buy Health and Wisdom topical magnesium products, visit Walmart.com and Amazon.com,

