Success of transformative agreement between Springer Nature and Projekt DEAL means 2019 partnership extended for fourth year

saw a 77% increase in downloads of non-OA articles by researchers at DEAL participating institutions since 2019.
Commenting, Dagmar Laging, VP Institutional Sales, Europe, Springer Nature, said:
In 2019 we were delighted to sign with Projekt DEAL what was the largest transformative agreement in the world. Not only has it enabled over 28,000 new research articles to be published immediately OA so far, but it has importantly led to German research output being seen and used by more people worldwide. That this agreement is now being extended clearly demonstrates the value of transformative agreements, the benefits they deliver to researchers and institutions, as well as their ability to accelerate the transition to open access.
Through its wider commitment to the principles and drive for open science, Springer Nature continues to enable a sustainable transition to OA for all authors regardless of discipline, location or funding. The publishers 17 national agreements, which alongside its institutional deals, now support researchers from over 2,650 affiliated institutions to publish OA, enabling an expected 41,400+ OA articles to be published a year, 10% more than any other publisher. Last year, the publisher was the first to immediately publish one million gold open access primary research and review articles, supporting nearly 2.5 million authors in making their research OA. Driving the opening up of research and the development of open science remains Springer Natures primary focus in serving the research community. More information on the publishers approach can be found here.
1DEAL agreements refers to all publisher agreements with DEAL – these numbers can be found in the DEAL facts and figures 2021 – https://deal-operations.de/images/documents/DEAL_Facts_and_figures_2021.pdf
About Springer Nature
For over 180 years Springer Nature has been advancing discovery by providing the best possible service to the whole research community. We help researchers uncover new ideas, make sure all the research we publish is significant, robust and stands up to objective scrutiny, that it reaches all relevant audiences in the best possible format, and can be discovered, accessed, used, re-used and shared. We support librarians and institutions with innovations in technology and data; and provide quality publishing support to societies.
As a research publisher, Springer Nature is home to trusted brands including Springer, Nature Portfolio, BMC, Palgrave Macmillan and Scientific American. For more information, please visit springernature.com
About Projekt DEAL
The German Rectors Conference was tasked by the Alliance of German Science Organizations to institute Projekt DEAL to conclude nationwide publish and read agreements with the largest commercial publishers of scholarly journals. Projekt DEAL aims for agreements that secure immediate open access publication of the vast majority of new research articles by authors from German institutions, provide permanent full-text access to the publishers complete journal portfolio. The aspired fair and reasonable pricing for such services should be articulated with a simple and future-oriented model based on the number of articles published. The consortium comprises more than 700 mostly publicly funded academic institutions in Germany including universities, universities of applied sciences, research institutions and state and regional libraries.
