Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray’s Product Line is Rolling Out in the U.S.

Dr. Burd’s Original Wonder Spray, which helps heal wounds, and Skin Rescue, a facial mist that soothes skin inflammation, will soon add more retail outlets in America.

“We are excited about expanding our U.S. consumer market,” said John Burd, CEO of Wonder Spray LLC, a health and wellness company in San Diego. “We have two great products that anyone can use.”

The Original Wonder Spray contains Hypochlorous, which is a natural antimicrobial agent found in your white blood cells that significantly reduces the bacteria in and around a wound.

“This product is 100 percent natural, gentle and soothing, alcohol-free, and safe for all ages,” said Burd, a scientist and biochemist. “It works immediately on contact with the skin.”

Burd said Original Wonder Spray supports the body’s natural defenses against injuries.

Dr. Burd’s Skin Rescue Wonder Spray is a refreshing, hydrating, and soothing facial mist that can be used for a variety of skin problems and issues.

“It is an all-natural spray with Hypochlorous that reduces redness, inflammation, and skin irritations,” Burd said. “Skin Rescue restores your skin’s natural beauty.

“As with the Original Wonder Spay, Skin Rescue is 100 percent natural and safe for any age and also for pet odors and skin problems,” Burd added. “It is dermatologist approved and has been clinically studied.”

Burd emphasized that his company is expanding its retail network.

“We are meeting with large and small retail chains this month at the ECRM’s “Vitamin, Weight Management, and Sports Nutrition Program,” Burd said.

ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug, and mass health chains.

“We are looking to add more retailers in the future. We want to make our products accessible to all consumers,” he added.

To purchase the Original Wonder Spray or Skin Rescue, visit www.drburdwonderspray.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Dr.Burd’s Wonder Spray. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service. Please check with your doctor.

