Luxury Custom Home Builder Designs a Remodel That’s Fun and Functional

When Raleigh residents, Fred and Janette Cunningham, decided to remodel their home, it started with a focus on functionality. The couple wanted to redesign their floorplan, moving their master bedroom downstairs. From that initial spark of an idea, they then decided to plan a full-scale remodel that gave them space to devote time to their interests. A self-proclaimed car enthusiast, Fred specifically wanted a dedicated shop to work on his sports cars. After working with their architect, Abbie Lee Roehm, to sketch out the plans, the only thing left to do was choose a builder.

“We ended up talking to three different builders, but it was clear right away that Rufty Homes was the best choice for the job. They asked all the right questions, came to us with ideas about how to solve engineering logistics, and had the foresight to predict potential complications. We could tell they knew what they were doing,” Fred explains.

As soon as the Cunninghams made their final decision, the Rufty team came up with a comprehensive project plan that included the following:

Transforming the existing garage into a new master suite

Building a new garage for car detailing, featuring space for four cars and a golf cart

Remodeling the kitchen

Turning the former master suite into Fred’s office

Replacing the siding and windows

The Rufty Homes team, led by Project Manager, Harry Grube, thought of every detail along the way, including raising the floor and ceiling to match the rest of the house. Harry explains, “It was important to us that we seamlessly integrated the new designs into their home. We wanted to make it look like their house always had these features.”

Now that the project is finished, the Cunninghams are thrilled to be enjoying their updated space. Fred is often out toying around in his new shop and Janette loves their more functional kitchen, laundry room, and first-floor master suite.

Fred goes on to say, “Our new layout is so much more convenient. With our bedroom downstairs now, we look forward to being able to stay in our home as we get older. We can’t thank Rufty Homes enough for getting everything done on time and on budget and breaking everything down for us so there were no surprises.”

About Rufty Homes

Rufty Homes is a luxury custom home builder that focuses on listening to and educating clients to make the construction process relaxing and enjoyable. The company serves clients throughout the greater Raleigh area. Learn more at RuftyHomes.com.