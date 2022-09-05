FlipBuilder Allows Businesses to Download eBook Software Free

FlipBuilder lets users download eBook software free and design marketing, educational, and inspirational eBooks for their audiences. The software has features to enhance eBooks, including adding interactive videos, photos/images, sound, charts, and other content types to make readers’ experiences entertaining. Once they download the software, creators will get full access to FlipBuilder’s tools to make their work easier. The platform enables them to create publications in minutes.

For businesses, choosing FlipBuilder for their marketing eBooks is a wise choice. They have all the marketing features at their disposal immediately they download eBook software free. To make their eBooks stand out, they can add diverse types of videos to boost interactivity. Shoppable videos can make good product display mediums when added to eBooks. Users can visually market products while letting consumers click on the ones they are interested in to make a purchase. Other types of videos include sales consultation videos through which they can interact with people through interactive questions and pre-recorded answers.

“At FlipBuilder, we can help you make money from the eBooks you create from our platform,” said Ken Glenn, CMO of FlipBuilder. “With PDF Plus Pro, you can customize the eBook pages you want to sell, set prices and guide audiences through their buying journey. Buyers will be directed to add the eBooks to the shopping cart and pay directly through the publications. After you download eBook software free, create, and publish your eBooks, you can add them to bookcases where readers will find them easily, select what interests them and make their purchase.”

There are plenty of ways to make eBooks engaging through FlipBuilder. While the platform allows creators to download eBook software free, it also provides the freedom to let peoples’ imaginations and creativity run wild. EBooks can be boring if they don’t have any interactivity. One way users can increase interactivity is through games. Adding games will encourage readers to flip through to the end. Games like turning the Wheel of Fortune or answering quizzes in exchange for a discount on products will attract more consumers. They’ll also be compelled to share the eBooks and generate brand awareness. Gamified videos are engaging marketing mediums to incorporate in eBooks.

FlipBuilder provides various animation effects to get eBook elements animated. When users download eBook software free and start creating eBooks, they can trigger animation effects like exit/attention/entrance to elements to make them dynamic and engaging. They have control over every animation effect when using the animation timeline. They can use the rotate, bounce, and zoom in and out effects and customize their speed and time to make eBook content interactive and engaging. This will keep the audience focused as they scroll through.

For more information, please visit FlipBuilder.

About FlipBuilder Software Co., Ltd.

FlipBuilder is an innovative and professional digital publishing platform, providing the best solution to convert static PDF files into wonderful online flipbooks. From design to delivery, we focus on simplicity in use and power in function. Unlike traditional printed publications based on paper, you can create an online elegant digital magazine within several steps.