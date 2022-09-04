The Talent Connect and Tobias Truvillion Invite You to BET’s Tales’ “C.R.E.A.M.” Watch Party

Plus, an interview with lead actor Tobias Truvillion and episode writer Larry ‘Legend’ Spivey.

The Talent Connect & Tobias Cream Watch Party

NEW YORK – Sept. 2, 2022 – PRLog — The Talent Connect, a talent management company, and Tobias Truvillion, an award-winning actor, will host a private screening of the “C.R.E.A.M.” episode of BET’s Tales on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 8:30 p.m. to midnight at a private location in Manhattan. There will be a Q&A with the episode’s star, Tobias Truvillion, and the episode’s writer, Larry ‘Legend’ Spivey. It will be moderated by Ronald “Wink” Woodall, CEO & Founder of The Talent Connect.

This episode is a fast-paced drama about how far one desperate parent would go to save his daughter. Reformed criminal “Wise” Evans has less than 24-hours to get the money for his daughter’s life-saving operation. Drawn back into the life of crime by a seemingly chance encounter, all he has to do is pull one last impossible caper. This episode will premiere on BET Networks on September 6, 2022 at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Ronald “Wink” Woodall will lead a Q&A with Tobias Truvillion and Larry “Legend” Spivey after the show airs.

This event is open to the press. Tobias Truvillion (actor), Ronald ‘Wink’ Woodall (Founder & CEO of The Talent Connect), Larry ‘Legend’ Spivey (writer of BET’s Tales”http://www.prlog.org/”C.R.E.A.M.’ episode), and other special guests will be available for one-on-one interviews with the media. Media can RSVP here (https://thetalentconnect.com/ press-rsvp-9- 6-22/). All RSVP’s must be received by 3 p.m. EST on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. You can reach Empress Lanice at empresslanice@ elpragency.net with any inquiries.

About The Talent Connect

The Talent Connect (TTC) is known for Talent Management. We represent entertainment’s creative talent. We offer career/mindset counseling, packaging, and opportunities for acting community growth. We motivate actors of all levels to reach their full acting potential.

TTC is a member of the National Talent Manager’s Association and Breakdown Services NY/LA member.

Our online shop offers motivational apparel to help customers be their best.

We released “The Pocketbook of Quotes: An Actor’s Guide to Motivation” to help actors navigate the entertainment industry. Available on Thetalentconnect.com.

About Tobias Truvillion

Tobias Truvillion is an Award-Winning Actor from Queens, New York. He started his career in entertainment as a Ford model. He soon after ventured into the theater and soap opera worlds, where he has garnered an NAACP Image Award nomination for “Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series.” Throughout his career, he earned over 60 credits, including 18 guest star roles (7 recurring), 10 feature film lead roles, and a 3-year contract role. He’s known for being “The Love Interest” of the 21st century having starred opposite mega stars: Jill Scott, Tika Sumpter, Aunjanue Ellis, Melissa De Sousa, Fantasia Burrino, to name a few.

Contact

Empress Lanice

Empress Lanice Public Relations Agency LLC

***@elpragency.net