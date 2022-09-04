Tamino moves into Peru Mining Industry looking for Lithium

Tamino Minerals takes pride in its ability to turn on a dime when recognizing important mining trends and is constantly looking to profit off of them

MONTREAL – Sept. 2, 2022 – PRLog — “Tamino” or the “Company” -OTC Markets: TINO- September 2, 2022, Management is pleased to announce that the company has began focusing its resources and geologists on the country of Peru. Tamino Minerals takes pride in its ability to turn on a dime when recognizing important mining trends and is constantly looking to profit off of them. Tamino currently has geologists in Peru staking claims on potential Lithium projects that it will be announcing shortly. Management believes it can fully fund a Lithium project as the environment in Peru is rich in interest and investment. Tamino is very astute of local culture and political scenery and can easily navigate through the country’s system of acquiring, developing, and mining lithium.

The company has done a massive amount of research on Peruvian lithium and has targeted an anomaly it thinks will become the next major lithium discovery. Long term plans include the build out of a revolutionary lithium mine capable of producing the mineral at a fraction to its peers.

According to Pedro Garcia-Villagran, CEO of Tamino Minerals Inc., “Our ability to communicate with local industry and customs and our geologists great knowledge of Lithium mining made our journey into Peru an easy decision. The present turmoil in the Mexican mining industry gives us that much more impetus to go heavily on our future investments in Peru.”

