The EQMS Documentation Kit for QMS 9001 and EMS 14001 has been reintroduced by the Global Manager Group



The EQMS documentation kit offers EQMS Manual, EQMS Procedures, Standard Operating Procedures/work instructions, Process flow charts, Exhibits, Sample Forms, Environment Management Plan, EQMS Audit Checklist, and Sample filled Aspects and Impacts, Filled Formats, and Sample QMS Risk Templates. All these EQMS documents are prepared in simple English and easy to understand documentation process. Also, the documents are easy to learn and user-friendly and comply with all QMS 9001:2015 and EMS 14001:2015 requirements.





The documents are developed by experts having successful completion of more than 200 projects of integrated EQMS system certification globally. Also, these documents are good learning materials for establishing good environmental and quality management systems. It is been verified and evaluated at various levels during system implementation by the team and more than 1000 hours are spent in preparation of such a readymade documentation kit. With the help of editable documents, it is so convenient to modify as per the organizations requirements. Additionally, a free pdf DEMO is available that contains the entire list of the total documentation package for the integrated system QMS 9001-2015 and EMS 14001-2015, which aids in decision-making. To know more about the EQMS documentation kit, visit here: https://www.globalmanagergroup.com/Products/eqms-system-documents-manual-procedures-checklist.htm





About Global Manager Group



Global Manager Group offers a wide range of consulting services like Quality management, environment management system, food safety system, information security system as well as occupational health and safety management system. With specialization in Consultancy for ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001, ISO 22000, ISO 22301, ISO 27001, ISO 50001, ISO 15378, SA8000, CE mark, six sigma, Kaizen, Goal setting, KRA, Total Productive Maintenance (TPM), Benchmarking, just in time, Kanban, CMMI certification, HACCP  Codex Document, Global Manager Group becomes leading name among the ISO consultants of the world. Global Manager Group is one of the preferred Management and ISO certificate consultants, having more than 1800 clients across India. The company has a popular web portal which is selling readymade documents and training presentations for various international systems and management certifications. For more details visit: www.globalmanagergroup.com

